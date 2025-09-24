New Chief Commercial Officer Joins Hemanext Team to Drive Execution
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, is pleased to welcome Mr. Shane Ray to the team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Shane will lead the global commercial strategy and execution for Hemanext ONE®.
Lexington, MA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, is pleased to welcome Mr. Shane Ray to the team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Shane will lead the global commercial strategy and execution for Hemanext ONE®.
With over 20 years of global leadership experience in the med-tech industry, Shane brings a proven track record in commercialization, strategic marketing and business development for high-growth medical device companies. Previously, Shane held the position of North American President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at curasan, Inc, a global tech company focused on regenerative medicine, primarily in bone replacement materials. He also held senior leadership roles at RTI Surgical and Pioneer Surgical Technology, directing sales and marketing initiatives across orthobiologics, sports medicine, and the spinal therapeutic area, among others.
Andrew Dunham, CEO of Hemanext stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Ray as our new Chief Commercial Officer. His proven leadership and strategic vision will be pivotal as we accelerate our commercial growth and deepen our customer impact.”
“I am honored and thrilled to join the Hemanext team,” said Shane Ray, CCO of Hemanext. “Hemanext is pioneering innovative blood therapies, and I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation to advance patient outcomes while driving sustainable commercial success.”
About Hemanext
Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts focus on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company’s aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs worldwide.
About Hemanext ONE
HEMANEXT ONE is a first in class device to improve the quality of RBCs for transfusion dependent patients. HEMANEXT ONE has been granted marketing authorization for commercial distribution via the De Novo process by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration further exhibiting the product’s innovation and commercial impact. In Europe, HEMANEXT ONE is CE marked, allowing commercial distribution within the market of the European Economic Area (EEA).
Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company and its flagship product HEMANEXT ONE.
With over 20 years of global leadership experience in the med-tech industry, Shane brings a proven track record in commercialization, strategic marketing and business development for high-growth medical device companies. Previously, Shane held the position of North American President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at curasan, Inc, a global tech company focused on regenerative medicine, primarily in bone replacement materials. He also held senior leadership roles at RTI Surgical and Pioneer Surgical Technology, directing sales and marketing initiatives across orthobiologics, sports medicine, and the spinal therapeutic area, among others.
Andrew Dunham, CEO of Hemanext stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Ray as our new Chief Commercial Officer. His proven leadership and strategic vision will be pivotal as we accelerate our commercial growth and deepen our customer impact.”
“I am honored and thrilled to join the Hemanext team,” said Shane Ray, CCO of Hemanext. “Hemanext is pioneering innovative blood therapies, and I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation to advance patient outcomes while driving sustainable commercial success.”
About Hemanext
Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts focus on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company’s aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs worldwide.
About Hemanext ONE
HEMANEXT ONE is a first in class device to improve the quality of RBCs for transfusion dependent patients. HEMANEXT ONE has been granted marketing authorization for commercial distribution via the De Novo process by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration further exhibiting the product’s innovation and commercial impact. In Europe, HEMANEXT ONE is CE marked, allowing commercial distribution within the market of the European Economic Area (EEA).
Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company and its flagship product HEMANEXT ONE.
Contact
HemanextContact
Robert Haime, Vice President, Commercial
(781) 301-7474
https://hemanext.com
Robert Haime, Vice President, Commercial
(781) 301-7474
https://hemanext.com
Categories