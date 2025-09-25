Author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber's New Audiobook, "Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped," Explores Ways to Handle the Challenges of Being Disabled

Recent audiobook release “Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped” from Audiobook Network author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber is an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of the challenges and trials that disabled people often experience, offering healthier and positive ways to cope with and overcome these challenges.