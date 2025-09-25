Author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber's New Audiobook, "Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped," Explores Ways to Handle the Challenges of Being Disabled
Recent audiobook release “Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped” from Audiobook Network author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber is an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of the challenges and trials that disabled people often experience, offering healthier and positive ways to cope with and overcome these challenges.
Findlay, OH, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gillian Holzhauser-Graber has completed her new audiobook, “Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped”: a fascinating discussion exploring problems and coping mechanisms with a positive approach to disability.
“‘Making The Best of It’ begins by taking an in-depth, realistic look at the frequently experienced challenges of coping with a disability - the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and other challenges people face as they deal with the day-to-day effects of their situation,” writes Holzhauser-Graber. “The first seven chapters contain specific illustrations that serve to highlight just how diverse and far-reaching those challenges are.
“... The second part of the book - chapters seven (7) through twelve (12) offer a specific plan on how to cope with the handicapping condition, Step-by-step it offers the reader a specific plan he can follow which will make his life's journey more manageable and meaningful.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber’s new audiobook will help listeners of any disability lead a more fulfilling life, helping them know they are not alone in their struggles. Heartfelt and stirring, “Making the Best of It” will provide the tools for listeners to motivate themselves, be positive yet realistic, and be at peace with who they truly are while achieving a sense of hope for the future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped” by Gillian Holzhauser-Graber through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘Making The Best of It’ begins by taking an in-depth, realistic look at the frequently experienced challenges of coping with a disability - the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and other challenges people face as they deal with the day-to-day effects of their situation,” writes Holzhauser-Graber. “The first seven chapters contain specific illustrations that serve to highlight just how diverse and far-reaching those challenges are.
“... The second part of the book - chapters seven (7) through twelve (12) offer a specific plan on how to cope with the handicapping condition, Step-by-step it offers the reader a specific plan he can follow which will make his life's journey more manageable and meaningful.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gillian Holzhauser-Graber’s new audiobook will help listeners of any disability lead a more fulfilling life, helping them know they are not alone in their struggles. Heartfelt and stirring, “Making the Best of It” will provide the tools for listeners to motivate themselves, be positive yet realistic, and be at peace with who they truly are while achieving a sense of hope for the future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Making the Best of It: How to Cope with Being Handicapped” by Gillian Holzhauser-Graber through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories