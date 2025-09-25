Author Jere Denlinger's New Audiobook, "Building the House," Follows a Family Therapist Who Must Navigate Multiple Crises in His Life That Threaten All He Has Achieved
Recent audiobook release “Building the House” from Audiobook Network author Jere Denlinger is a compelling novel that centers around a family therapist whose life is slowly unraveling as crises at both home and work begin to affect him. When a new friendship further complicates things, he is forced to reckon with his choices and work to repair his life.
Gaithersburg, MD, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jere Denlinger, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a veteran family therapist who has worked in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings, has completed his new audiobook, “Building the House”: a poignant story of a family therapist who must navigate both professional and personal challenges that have come to threaten everything in his life.
“A family therapist is in the storm of his life - crises at home, work, and health,” writes Denlinger. “He meets a kid at an Arby’s drive thru, and they strike up a friendship. She’s got her own issues, surprises him every few weeks; he wants to help, encourages her, as a new deacon, limited by the setting. She misses work often; he learns of her circumstances, one cup of coffee at a time!
“When he returns home, it’s also bumpy; he and wife Heidi have a storm of their own brewing. They watch the news, battle over religion and politics. She has a large career, is focused and progressing.
“He speculates about his friend, looking for a diagnosis, meds, or her next step. During the storm, he dreams of his grandson, two days before he’s born! He loses his job, at the beginning of Me Too, falsely accused; later that week, an angel appears to him! There are subsequent Godwinks – complex but encouraging!
“He meets his friend’s family, surprised how vulnerable they are. Can such a fragile, unlikely relationship torpedo a long-established family?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jere Denlinger’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking and character-driven tale that’s sure to keep listeners spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Building the House” by Jere Denlinger through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
