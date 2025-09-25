Author Jere Denlinger's New Audiobook, "Building the House," Follows a Family Therapist Who Must Navigate Multiple Crises in His Life That Threaten All He Has Achieved

Recent audiobook release “Building the House” from Audiobook Network author Jere Denlinger is a compelling novel that centers around a family therapist whose life is slowly unraveling as crises at both home and work begin to affect him. When a new friendship further complicates things, he is forced to reckon with his choices and work to repair his life.