Author Beth Eden Abel's New Audiobook, "Reflections on the Appalachian Trail," Recounts the Author’s Journey of Faith and Spiritual Pilgrimage Along the Appalachian Trail

Recent audiobook release “Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman’s Journey of Faith” from Audiobook Network author Beth Eden Abel is a powerful memoir that recounts the author’s spiritual pilgrimage she undertook over the course of twenty years along the Appalachian Trail, as well as devotionals inspired by her journey that reflects a specific moment of spiritual growth she experienced.