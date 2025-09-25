Author Beth Eden Abel's New Audiobook, "Reflections on the Appalachian Trail," Recounts the Author’s Journey of Faith and Spiritual Pilgrimage Along the Appalachian Trail
Recent audiobook release “Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman’s Journey of Faith” from Audiobook Network author Beth Eden Abel is a powerful memoir that recounts the author’s spiritual pilgrimage she undertook over the course of twenty years along the Appalachian Trail, as well as devotionals inspired by her journey that reflects a specific moment of spiritual growth she experienced.
Austin, TX, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth Eden Abel has completed her new audiobook, “Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman’s Journey of Faith”: a stirring autobiographical account that covers two decades of the author’s spiritual pilgrimage, where she completed over two thousand miles along the Appalachian Trail in 2015.
“My interest in the Appalachian Trail (AT) began as a travel adventurer, but as I experienced God’s Nature touching my soul and renewing my spirit, the AT hiking trips became a series of faith journeys over 25 years,” shares Abel. “AT enthusiasts will enjoy detailed Trail descriptions and 30 photos of the Trail.
“Each one of the 40 reflection devotionals addresses a specific experience in my spiritual growth journey. The devotionals are grounded in scriptural quotes.
“Every devotional includes personal Trail experiences and AT stories of other trekkers. A closing prayer follows the devotional. A question then guides the reader to further personal thoughts.
“I hiked 2,000 AT miles! More importantly, I found answers to my quest; a life journey grounded in trusting Jesus Christ.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Beth Eden Abel’s new audiobook is a poignant and emotionally candid account that’s sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the incredible beauty and healing that can be found in connecting with God through nature.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman’s Journey of Faith” by Beth Eden Abel through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon. The book’s website for more info is https://ReflectionsOnTheAT.com.
