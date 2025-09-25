Author Bernard Grimm's New Audiobook, "Behind the Badge," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Trials and Triumphs from the Author’s Lengthy Career in Law Enforcement
Recent audiobook release “Behind the Badge” from Audiobook Network author Bernard Grimm follows the author as he reflects upon his career in law enforcement with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Weaving a tale of hilarious stories to powerful lessons learned on the job, Grimm’s memoir is an honest look at what police face each and every day in America.
Bausman, PA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bernard Grimm, who served for many years in the law enforcement field with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, has completed his new audiobook, “Behind the Badge”: a poignant memoir that will take listeners on a ride with the author throughout his years in law enforcement, detailing the crimes he encountered and life lessons learned while serving and protecting his community.
With over thirty-nine years with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, author Bernard Grimm has seen it all. From high-speed car chases, shootouts, gruesome crime scenes involving murders and physical and sexual child abuse and murder of children and others. Full of short stories—some sad, some comical—“Behind The Badge” takes readers along as the author reminisces on some of the most impactful cases he encountered during his time on the force.
“This book, I can assure you, will be an easy read, and as such, I hope you do not fall asleep while reading it,” writes Grimm. “It will cover my history of twenty-six years with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and over thirteen years of service with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
“Some of the stories may be harder to handle, due to the nature of the content, but they will all, in effect, show you, the reader, what it is like being a law enforcement officer.
“It will also be a window, for those considering entering law enforcement, into what they may be getting into, and if they can’t handle the material found here, they may not have the fortitude for law enforcement.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bernard Grimm’s new audiobook is a deeply personal account that reveals the true impact that being a police officer can have on both the officer and their family hoping for their safe return home each day. Emotionally raw and honest, “Behind the Badge” is a gripping true account that will leave listeners spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Behind the Badge” by Bernard Grimm through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
