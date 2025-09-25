Author Bernard Grimm's New Audiobook, "Behind the Badge," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Trials and Triumphs from the Author’s Lengthy Career in Law Enforcement

Recent audiobook release “Behind the Badge” from Audiobook Network author Bernard Grimm follows the author as he reflects upon his career in law enforcement with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Weaving a tale of hilarious stories to powerful lessons learned on the job, Grimm’s memoir is an honest look at what police face each and every day in America.