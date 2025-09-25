Certified Divorce Specialist™ in South Carolina: Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin Helps Divorcing Couples Navigate Real Estate with Compassion and Skill
South Carolina Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin, a Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS™), provides divorcing couples with expert, neutral, and compassionate real estate guidance. With specialized training in the legal, financial, mental health, and real estate aspects of divorce, Rozalyn reduces conflict, manages expectations, and protects financial interests. Serving Richland, Kershaw, and Lexington counties, she partners with attorneys and mediators to ensure fair and seamless divorce home sales.
Columbia, SC, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bringing Compassionate Expertise to Divorce Real Estate
The RMF Realty Team proudly announces that Rozalyn Franklin, a leading real estate professional in South Carolina, has earned the prestigious Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS™) designation. This recognition underscores her commitment to guiding divorcing couples through one of the most challenging aspects of their journey—selling or dividing real estate during a divorce.
With the rising complexities of divorce-related home sales, having a Certified Divorce Specialist in real estate is crucial. Unlike traditional transactions, divorce listings often take months and require a careful balance of emotional, financial, and legal factors. Rozalyn’s CDS™ training equips her with advanced knowledge of legal, financial, mental health, and real estate implications in divorce, ensuring her clients receive skilled, neutral, and compassionate guidance.
Better Equipped to Assist Divorcing Clients
Rozalyn’s professional training as a CDS™ allows her to:
Understand the legal, financial, mental health, and real estate implications that come with divorce.
Skillfully manage emotional states while keeping clients focused on their goals.
Set realistic expectations for divorcing clients, reducing conflict and confusion.
Collaborate with attorneys, mediators, and divorce industry professionals to ensure a seamless process.
Neutral, Professional Guidance
As a Certified Divorce Specialist™, Rozalyn acts as a neutral third party, trusted by both the family law community and the courts. She is frequently requested by attorneys or appointed in court orders to handle divorce-related listings. This impartial approach helps reduce conflict and ensures that both parties receive equal representation and communication throughout the process.
Protecting Financial Interests
Rozalyn follows a strict code of ethics that exceeds even the National Association of REALTORS® standards. With only a select few Certified Divorce Specialists serving Richland, Kershaw, and Lexington counties, she plays a critical role in protecting the financial interests of both parties while ensuring a fair and balanced transaction.
“Divorce is one of the most difficult life experiences, and selling a home during this time can feel overwhelming. My role as a Certified Divorce Specialist is to be that neutral, knowledgeable professional who can guide clients with both expertise and compassion,” said Rozalyn Franklin.
About Rozalyn Franklin
Rozalyn Franklin is a Certified Divorce Specialist™ and a respected real estate professional with the RMF Realty Team @ Keller Williams Preferred in Columbia, South Carolina. She specializes in divorce real estate, pre-foreclosures, short sales, and community-based housing solutions. Her dedication to neutrality, compassion, and professional excellence makes her a trusted partner for families navigating divorce.
For more information about working with a Certified Divorce Specialist in South Carolina, visit www.realestatedivorceinfosc.com or contact Rozalyn Franklin directly at Rozalynfranklin@kw.com.
