Certified Divorce Specialist™ in South Carolina: Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin Helps Divorcing Couples Navigate Real Estate with Compassion and Skill

South Carolina Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin, a Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS™), provides divorcing couples with expert, neutral, and compassionate real estate guidance. With specialized training in the legal, financial, mental health, and real estate aspects of divorce, Rozalyn reduces conflict, manages expectations, and protects financial interests. Serving Richland, Kershaw, and Lexington counties, she partners with attorneys and mediators to ensure fair and seamless divorce home sales.