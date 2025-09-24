Cignition Wins 2025 Award of Excellence From Tech & Learning Magazine
Cignition, a provider of high-dosage tutoring for K-12, today announced it is a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 in the Primary category for its K-12 Math & ELA High-Dosage Virtual Tutoring program.
Portola Valley, CA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Esteemed award program honors company’s K-12 Math and ELA high-dosage tutoring for edtech excellence.
Just in time for the new school year, Cignition, a provider of high-dosage tutoring for K-12, today announced it is a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 in the Primary category for its K-12 Math & ELA High-Dosage Virtual Tutoring program. This annual contest recognizes outstanding education products that support effective teaching and learning as teachers and students head back to school, helping educators discover the most effective products and solutions for any learning environment.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by such a prestigious awards program,” said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. “At Cignition, our goal is to always provide educators and students with the tools they need for creative, dynamic, and engaged learning environments, and we are so pleased to have those efforts acknowledged.”
Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring program led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success for math and English Language Arts (ELA) via high-impact tutoring. Once a student’s specific needs have been diagnosed, they are matched with a tutor who provides personal and professional guidance on their learning journey. The program can be tailored to meet the individual needs of each student, including specific K-12 standards, exam reviews, and college test preparation.
High-impact tutoring has proven to be a powerful tool for bridging learning gaps for students. Cignition focuses on unpacking the overall concepts of a topic and ensuring mastery of standards before a student can progress. Cignition’s approach to high-impact tutoring also addresses some of the inherent challenges in traditional tutoring, such as a lack of student engagement and inadequate tutor training, all of which can lead to adverse learning outcomes. Instead of the traditional model of learning through repetition, Cignition tutors emphasize the conceptual goals of each topic, leading to increased confidence and engagement.
About Tech & Learning
For over 45 years, Tech & Learning has been – and continues to be – the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, websites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology. For more information, visit www.TechLearning.com.
About Cignition
Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company’s first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.
Just in time for the new school year, Cignition, a provider of high-dosage tutoring for K-12, today announced it is a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 in the Primary category for its K-12 Math & ELA High-Dosage Virtual Tutoring program. This annual contest recognizes outstanding education products that support effective teaching and learning as teachers and students head back to school, helping educators discover the most effective products and solutions for any learning environment.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by such a prestigious awards program,” said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. “At Cignition, our goal is to always provide educators and students with the tools they need for creative, dynamic, and engaged learning environments, and we are so pleased to have those efforts acknowledged.”
Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring program led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success for math and English Language Arts (ELA) via high-impact tutoring. Once a student’s specific needs have been diagnosed, they are matched with a tutor who provides personal and professional guidance on their learning journey. The program can be tailored to meet the individual needs of each student, including specific K-12 standards, exam reviews, and college test preparation.
High-impact tutoring has proven to be a powerful tool for bridging learning gaps for students. Cignition focuses on unpacking the overall concepts of a topic and ensuring mastery of standards before a student can progress. Cignition’s approach to high-impact tutoring also addresses some of the inherent challenges in traditional tutoring, such as a lack of student engagement and inadequate tutor training, all of which can lead to adverse learning outcomes. Instead of the traditional model of learning through repetition, Cignition tutors emphasize the conceptual goals of each topic, leading to increased confidence and engagement.
About Tech & Learning
For over 45 years, Tech & Learning has been – and continues to be – the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, websites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology. For more information, visit www.TechLearning.com.
About Cignition
Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company’s first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.
Contact
Cignition, Inc.Contact
Shaun Wiley
847-644-0237
https://www.cignition.com/
Shaun Wiley
847-644-0237
https://www.cignition.com/
Categories