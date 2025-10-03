Wonder Street Management Signs Costa Rican-American Actor and Award-Winning Writer A.J. Castro

Wonder Street Management, led by Travis Huff, has signed Costa Rican-American actor and award-winning writer A.J. Castro to its theatrical and literary roster. Known for roles on 9-1-1 and Will & Grace, Castro brings bilingual range and acclaimed writing to a lineup including Tara Reid and Alexis Knapp. Wonder Street will expand his presence across TV, film, and literary adaptations, with a focus on bilingual and Latinx-driven stories.