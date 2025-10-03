Wonder Street Management Signs Costa Rican-American Actor and Award-Winning Writer A.J. Castro
Wonder Street Management, led by Travis Huff, has signed Costa Rican-American actor and award-winning writer A.J. Castro to its theatrical and literary roster. Known for roles on 9-1-1 and Will & Grace, Castro brings bilingual range and acclaimed writing to a lineup including Tara Reid and Alexis Knapp. Wonder Street will expand his presence across TV, film, and literary adaptations, with a focus on bilingual and Latinx-driven stories.
Wonder Street Management, led by industry veteran Travis Huff, announced the signing of Costa Rican-American actor and award-winning writer A.J. Castro to its theatrical and literary management roster. Castro, whose recent screen credits include recurring and guest roles on 9-1-1 and Will & Grace, joins a growing roster that already represents notable talent including Tara Reid and Alexis Knapp.
This strategic addition underscores Wonder Street’s commitment to expanding representation and championing versatile, multilingual talent in film, television and literary markets. Castro’s bilingual background, combined with his proven acting range and award-winning writing (UCLA's professional writing program best pilot winner), positions him for a broad slate of future projects across scripted series, feature films and original literary adaptations.
Castro’s credits highlight a trajectory that balances television work with critically recognized storytelling. His performances on established network shows have attracted attention for their nuance and versatility, while his writing has earned awards and industry interest. Wonder Street plans to leverage its theatrical and literary relationships to secure roles that showcase Castro’s range and to develop adaptations and original material based on his written work.
Industry professionals and creative partners can expect Wonder Street to actively pursue collaborations that align with Castro’s identity and career goals, including bilingual projects and stories rooted in Latinx perspectives. The firm will also explore avenues for Castro to expand his presence in premium streaming and cable platforms, as well as independent features that value original storytelling.
About Wonder Street Management Wonder Street Management is a Los Angeles-based theatrical and literary management company committed to representing a diverse roster of actors, writers and creators. Founded and led by Travis Huff, the firm focuses on career development, strategic positioning and creative partnerships that advance clients’ artistic and commercial goals. Wonder Street’s roster includes established and emerging talent across film, television and literary fields.
