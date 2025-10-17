Verto Education Partners with Knox College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with Knox College to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students can begin their studies abroad with Verto and seamlessly transfer to Knox, one of the Midwest’s leading liberal arts colleges. The collaboration reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding access, equity, and global learning while providing students with a transformative first-year experience and guaranteed admission to Knox.
Galesburg, IL, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education and Knox College have joined forces to create a new pathway for globally-minded students to begin their college journey abroad and transfer seamlessly into one of the Midwest’s leading liberal arts colleges. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to Knox College, furthering Verto's commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.
Both Verto Education and Knox College share a deep commitment to expanding access to high-impact, global, and inclusive educational experiences. Founded in 1837, Knox College has long championed educational equity and experiential learning. Through this partnership, students will have the opportunity to begin their first year abroad with Verto and transfer to Knox College, where they can continue their academic journey in a supportive, intellectually rigorous environment known for its close-knit community and commitment to social justice.
"This partnership with Knox College aligns powerfully with Verto’s mission to reimagine the first year of college through global learning and equitable pathways to degree completion," said Michael Kabbaz, Senior Vice President, University Partnerships & Strategy at Verto Education. "Knox’s values—rooted in access, inclusion, and innovation—mirror the kind of institutions we’re proud to connect our students with."
Echoing that shared vision, Jamie Blanch, Assistant Vice President of Admissions at Knox College, added: “Knox College is excited to partner with Verto Education to provide an alternative transfer pathway, giving students the opportunity to study abroad before joining our vibrant campus community. This collaboration reflects our commitment to expanding access and offering transformative global learning experiences."
Verto's Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway offers students a unique opportunity to study abroad, earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this partnership, both Verto Education and Knox College reaffirm their commitment to providing students with unparalleled educational experiences, fostering global perspectives, and ensuring academic success.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Knox College, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/knox-college/. To learn more about Knox College, visit knox.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Knox College
Knox College, one of the 40 Colleges That Change Lives, is a private, undergraduate, residential liberal arts and sciences institution located in Galesburg, Illinois. Galesburg is a small city full of good food, good people, and accessible by two nearby airports and Amtrak. Founded by abolitionists, Knox is rooted in an historic commitment to social justice and remains one of the diverse colleges in the nation, with 27% of students coming from outside the US and 38% U.S. students of color. Through a unique 3-3 academic calendar, Knox’s curriculum allows students to develop their own educational plan, choosing from over 50 majors and minors. Additionally, 100% of students complete an independent study, internship, study abroad, research, creative project, or participate in an immersion term while at Knox.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
