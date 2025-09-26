MooreWays to Mental Health Brings Breakthrough TMS Treatment to Chester County, PA
MooreWays to Mental Health has opened in Exton’s Eagleview community, bringing FDA-cleared Deep TMS to Chester County. This drug-free, non-invasive treatment helps the brain heal depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD and more without medication side effects. MooreWays combines BrainsWay’s advanced TMS with trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and gut health support for whole-person, lasting healing.
Exton, PA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Exton’s newest clinic offers a drug-free, FDA-cleared solution for depression, anxiety, and more.
People across Chester County, PA, now have access to a cutting-edge mental health treatment that is transforming lives nationwide. MooreWays to Mental Health has opened its doors in Exton’s Eagleview community, bringing Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) to the region – a safe, effective, non-invasive technology that helps the brain heal itself without the side effects of medication.
MooreWays is the first clinic in Chester County to combine BrainsWay’s advanced TMS technology with a whole-person approach that includes trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and gut health support. This integrated model offers patients a path to true healing beyond symptom management.
“MooreWays is doing it right – pairing our advanced TMS technology with a whole-person approach that includes EMDR, nutritional support, and counseling,” said Hadar Levy, CEO of BrainsWay. “This is what the future of mental health care looks like: effective, accessible, and patient-centered. Thrilled to welcome this exceptional new center to the BrainsWay network – we’re proud to partner with you on this journey to transform lives in the Philadelphia area and beyond.”
Unlike medications, which often bring unwanted side effects and limited results, Deep TMS uses gentle magnetic pulses to “reset” the brain circuits responsible for mood and cognition. Clinical studies show that 8 out of 10 patients improve, and 2 out of 3 achieve full remission.
Founders Dr. Megan Moore and Diane Herbert, MSS, LSW, CDCES, created MooreWays to provide hope for those who feel they’ve exhausted every option. “We believe mental health care should be compassionate, evidence-based, and tailored to the whole person," said Diane. "Deep TMS gives people their lives back – without the side effects of medication.”
MooreWays to Mental Health is now welcoming new patients at its Eagleview clinic, serving Chester County, the Main Line, and surrounding areas.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit moore-ways.com or call 610-585-0307.
About MooreWays to Mental Health
MooreWays is a state-of-the-art mental health clinic dedicated to helping individuals overcome depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and other conditions through a whole-person approach. Services include FDA-cleared Deep TMS, trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and nutritional support – all designed to promote long-lasting healing.
People across Chester County, PA, now have access to a cutting-edge mental health treatment that is transforming lives nationwide. MooreWays to Mental Health has opened its doors in Exton’s Eagleview community, bringing Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) to the region – a safe, effective, non-invasive technology that helps the brain heal itself without the side effects of medication.
MooreWays is the first clinic in Chester County to combine BrainsWay’s advanced TMS technology with a whole-person approach that includes trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and gut health support. This integrated model offers patients a path to true healing beyond symptom management.
“MooreWays is doing it right – pairing our advanced TMS technology with a whole-person approach that includes EMDR, nutritional support, and counseling,” said Hadar Levy, CEO of BrainsWay. “This is what the future of mental health care looks like: effective, accessible, and patient-centered. Thrilled to welcome this exceptional new center to the BrainsWay network – we’re proud to partner with you on this journey to transform lives in the Philadelphia area and beyond.”
Unlike medications, which often bring unwanted side effects and limited results, Deep TMS uses gentle magnetic pulses to “reset” the brain circuits responsible for mood and cognition. Clinical studies show that 8 out of 10 patients improve, and 2 out of 3 achieve full remission.
Founders Dr. Megan Moore and Diane Herbert, MSS, LSW, CDCES, created MooreWays to provide hope for those who feel they’ve exhausted every option. “We believe mental health care should be compassionate, evidence-based, and tailored to the whole person," said Diane. "Deep TMS gives people their lives back – without the side effects of medication.”
MooreWays to Mental Health is now welcoming new patients at its Eagleview clinic, serving Chester County, the Main Line, and surrounding areas.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit moore-ways.com or call 610-585-0307.
About MooreWays to Mental Health
MooreWays is a state-of-the-art mental health clinic dedicated to helping individuals overcome depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and other conditions through a whole-person approach. Services include FDA-cleared Deep TMS, trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and nutritional support – all designed to promote long-lasting healing.
Contact
MooreWaysContact
Diane Herbert
703-346-4411
www.moore-ways.com
Diane Herbert
703-346-4411
www.moore-ways.com
Categories