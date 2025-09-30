"Sparking Your Inner Leader" Ignites a New Conversation About Leadership
Austin leadership coach Keith Lewis releases "Sparking Your Inner Leader," a fresh and practical guide that blends executive coaching insights with lessons learned as a collegiate mascot. Drawing on decades of experience, Lewis offers real-world strategies to help leaders align their values, lead with purpose, and spark meaningful impact. Available now on Amazon and other retailers.
Austin, TX, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leadership coach and keynote speaker Keith Lewis is proud to announce the release of his debut book, Sparking Your Inner Leader: A Practical and Passionate Perspective from the Mascot Who Became an Executive Coach; a refreshingly original take on leadership effectiveness through the unlikely lens of his and others’ years as a collegiate mascot.
Drawing on over two and a half decades of experience coaching executives across industries, and his early years embodying Northwestern University’s Willie the Wildcat, Lewis offers a powerful, engaging framework that encourages leaders to align their inner guiding principles with their outer presence. With humor, insight, and practical wisdom, "Sparking Your Inner Leader" equips readers to lead with clarity, consistency, and heart.
“This book has been gnawing at me for years,” says Lewis. “I kept returning to the idea that great mascots and effective leaders have many things in common. For example, they represent something bigger than themselves. And when they show up with purpose and presence, people engage and respond.”
Packed with real-world stories, thought-provoking questions, and tangible strategies, the book explores:
How to identify and act from your own guiding principles.
Why self-awareness and alignment are at the core of leadership impact.
Recognizing our own blind spots and how to gather feedback to address them.
How to “mind your echo” and show up consistently—even in the tough moments.
Endorsed by respected voices in leadership development and executive coaching, "Sparking Your Inner Leader" is being recognized for its unique perspective and practical value. Early readers have praised the book for its fresh insights, relatable storytelling, and actionable guidance for leaders seeking to align purpose with presence.
Keith Lewis is the founder of VeraSpark, a leadership coaching, keynote speaking and facilitation firm serving clients across diverse sectors from healthcare to construction to high tech and more. He is an ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and a trusted guide to leaders seeking more meaningful and effective ways to lead.
Available now on Amazon and other major retailers.
For media interviews, speaking engagements, or bulk orders, visit www.VeraSpark.com.
Drawing on over two and a half decades of experience coaching executives across industries, and his early years embodying Northwestern University’s Willie the Wildcat, Lewis offers a powerful, engaging framework that encourages leaders to align their inner guiding principles with their outer presence. With humor, insight, and practical wisdom, "Sparking Your Inner Leader" equips readers to lead with clarity, consistency, and heart.
“This book has been gnawing at me for years,” says Lewis. “I kept returning to the idea that great mascots and effective leaders have many things in common. For example, they represent something bigger than themselves. And when they show up with purpose and presence, people engage and respond.”
Packed with real-world stories, thought-provoking questions, and tangible strategies, the book explores:
How to identify and act from your own guiding principles.
Why self-awareness and alignment are at the core of leadership impact.
Recognizing our own blind spots and how to gather feedback to address them.
How to “mind your echo” and show up consistently—even in the tough moments.
Endorsed by respected voices in leadership development and executive coaching, "Sparking Your Inner Leader" is being recognized for its unique perspective and practical value. Early readers have praised the book for its fresh insights, relatable storytelling, and actionable guidance for leaders seeking to align purpose with presence.
Keith Lewis is the founder of VeraSpark, a leadership coaching, keynote speaking and facilitation firm serving clients across diverse sectors from healthcare to construction to high tech and more. He is an ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and a trusted guide to leaders seeking more meaningful and effective ways to lead.
Available now on Amazon and other major retailers.
For media interviews, speaking engagements, or bulk orders, visit www.VeraSpark.com.
Contact
VeraSparkContact
Keith Lewis
512-784-2288
www.veraspark.com/
Keith Lewis
512-784-2288
www.veraspark.com/
Categories