Groovin' & Laughin' - Where Music Meets Comedy
Groovin’ & Laughin’ Brings Stix Bones & The BONE Squad with Comedian Chris Roach to Chelsea Table & Stage. Presented by G&G Talent and Fashion Icon Nolé Marin | Hosted by Miss New York USA 2025, Christiana DiNardo.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chelsea Table & Stage will come alive on Friday, October 3, 2025, with Groovin’ & Laughin’, a one-night-only performance blending rhythm, comedy, and unstoppable energy. The night features internationally acclaimed drummer and bandleader Stix Bones and The BONE Squad, alongside nationally recognized comedian Chris Roach (best known for his role as Mott on the CBS series Kevin Can Wait).
Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the performance running from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at Chelsea Table & Stage (152 W 26th St., Hilton Fashion District, NYC). The evening is presented by G&G Talent with fashion icon Nolé Marin, and hosted by Christiana DiNardo, recently crowned Miss New York USA 2025 at the Hilton Albany, who will represent New York at the upcoming Miss USA pageant.
About Stix Bones
Stix Bones has built a reputation as one of the most versatile and commanding drummers of his generation. Blending jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop, he creates a sound that is both timeless and contemporary. From international tours to collaborations with chart-topping artists, Bones is a powerhouse performer whose grooves inspire and captivate.
About Chris Roach
Chris Roach is a nationally touring stand-up comedian and actor. Widely recognized for his role as “Mott” on the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, Roach is celebrated for his sharp wit and commanding stage presence. Whether on television or the comedy stage, his ability to deliver nonstop laughs makes him an audience favorite.
About Christiana DiNardo
A Manhattan local, DiNardo holds dual degrees in Finance and Journalism from St. John Fisher College. She began her career in broadcast media as a writer for an ABC affiliate before building a diverse modeling portfolio over the past decade as a signed model. Today, she combines her passion for fashion as the Fashion Editor of PhotoBook Magazine with her philanthropic work through Dress for Success, where she has spent years mentoring and empowering women in need.
"Being crowned Miss New York USA is a moment I've dreamed of for years," said DiNardo. "It represents not only my personal journey but also the chance to merge my passion for fashion and storytelling with my dedication to advocacy. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited to represent New York with pride on the Miss USA stage."
About the Venue
Chelsea Table & Stage is one of New York City’s premier live performance destinations. Known for its intimate setting and world-class productions, it has been home to legendary music and comedy events for decades.
Event Details:
Show Title: Groovin’ & Laughin’
Host: Christiana DiNardo (Miss New York USA 2025)
Artists: Stix Bones & The BONE Squad, Chris Roach
Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
Venue: Chelsea Table & Stage (152 W 26th St., Hilton Fashion District, NYC)
Doors Open: 6:30 PM
Showtime: 7:00–8:30 PM
Presented By: G&G Talent & Nolé Marin
Tickets & Info:
Tickets are available now via Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gg-talent-nole-marin-presents-tickets-1632775849519
For more about G&G Talent, visit:
https://www.gandgtalent.com
Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the performance running from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at Chelsea Table & Stage (152 W 26th St., Hilton Fashion District, NYC). The evening is presented by G&G Talent with fashion icon Nolé Marin, and hosted by Christiana DiNardo, recently crowned Miss New York USA 2025 at the Hilton Albany, who will represent New York at the upcoming Miss USA pageant.
About Stix Bones
Stix Bones has built a reputation as one of the most versatile and commanding drummers of his generation. Blending jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop, he creates a sound that is both timeless and contemporary. From international tours to collaborations with chart-topping artists, Bones is a powerhouse performer whose grooves inspire and captivate.
About Chris Roach
Chris Roach is a nationally touring stand-up comedian and actor. Widely recognized for his role as “Mott” on the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, Roach is celebrated for his sharp wit and commanding stage presence. Whether on television or the comedy stage, his ability to deliver nonstop laughs makes him an audience favorite.
About Christiana DiNardo
A Manhattan local, DiNardo holds dual degrees in Finance and Journalism from St. John Fisher College. She began her career in broadcast media as a writer for an ABC affiliate before building a diverse modeling portfolio over the past decade as a signed model. Today, she combines her passion for fashion as the Fashion Editor of PhotoBook Magazine with her philanthropic work through Dress for Success, where she has spent years mentoring and empowering women in need.
"Being crowned Miss New York USA is a moment I've dreamed of for years," said DiNardo. "It represents not only my personal journey but also the chance to merge my passion for fashion and storytelling with my dedication to advocacy. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited to represent New York with pride on the Miss USA stage."
About the Venue
Chelsea Table & Stage is one of New York City’s premier live performance destinations. Known for its intimate setting and world-class productions, it has been home to legendary music and comedy events for decades.
Event Details:
Show Title: Groovin’ & Laughin’
Host: Christiana DiNardo (Miss New York USA 2025)
Artists: Stix Bones & The BONE Squad, Chris Roach
Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
Venue: Chelsea Table & Stage (152 W 26th St., Hilton Fashion District, NYC)
Doors Open: 6:30 PM
Showtime: 7:00–8:30 PM
Presented By: G&G Talent & Nolé Marin
Tickets & Info:
Tickets are available now via Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gg-talent-nole-marin-presents-tickets-1632775849519
For more about G&G Talent, visit:
https://www.gandgtalent.com
Contact
G&G TalentContact
Angela Gulizio
631-484-4449
gandgtalent.com
ggtalent@gmail.com
Angela Gulizio
631-484-4449
gandgtalent.com
ggtalent@gmail.com
Multimedia
Categories