Launch of SavannahRiverCigars.com
Acclaimed journalist-turned-cigar-manufacturer, Lak Vohra is celebrating his 60th Birthday and the 10 year anniversary of Hamptons Cigar Manufactory & Museum, this October 2, and to celebrate he is launching SavannahRiverCigars.com which will carry all his 30+ private label cigar collection and include the new release of 4 cigars.
Acclaimed journalist-turned-cigar-manufacturer, Lak Vohra is celebrating his 60th Birthday and the 10 year anniversary of Hamptons Cigar Manufactory & Museum this October 2nd and to celebrate he is launching SavannahRiverCigars.com which will carry all his 30+ private label cigar collection and include the new release of 4 cigars inspired by his family’s visit to Charleston, Hilton Head and Savannah this past December to celebrate the patriarch of the family - a #VohraVeteran 90th Birthday celebrations.
“I want to be remembered for my Savannah collection,” says Lak. “I started in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons with materiel support from my late friend the late Ms Adina Azarian by recreating the “Enigma” Segar which to this day is the most expensive cigar our factory manufactures yet we have not raised the price of that vitola once in a decade,” he added.
The Savannah Rivers Cigar line is dubbed the “Bordeaux of Cigars” which took 10 years to conceive and make and hence its exclusivity.
The line is as follows:
The Hostess- Sumatra wrapper infused with Rum
Bayou- Connecticut wrapper
Antebellum - San Andres wrapper
Havana- Havana wrapper
All 4 are made in the factory in Tamboril, the cigar capital of the world, in the Dominican Republic.
A special set of 25 containing all 4 cigars commemorating his birthday and the company’s milestone will be available starting Oct. 2 online which also happens to be the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. They can be pre-ordered online for $175 per set. To see videos and pictures please visit SavannahRiverCigars on Instagram.
The Savannah collection will officially be released to the Georgia market once local licensing and permits to sell locally are approved. Learn more by visiting SavannahRiverCigars.com.
More details on all the other cigars can be found on SagHarborCigars.com and our private labeling website CigarVillas.com. Both have a presence on Instagram as well.
Vohra is a Rotary Peace Scholar, a proud graduate of Northwestern University’s ‘Medill School of Journalism in Chicago, Ill and a proud father to his son, Jaz. He loves golf and a good scotch.
He came to the United States in 1989 on a Rotary Foundation full scholarship to study journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He started his journalism career in New Delhi, India working for the Indian Express Newspaper and has worked for the Washingtonian magazine and Examiner Newspaper as the Washington, D.C.-online editor for the White House among other stints.
He owns PartyDigest.com, which recently celebrated its 30th year anniversary at 37 Wall Street across from the Trump Tower. His publication has helped hundreds of charities over the years promote their events. He owns a trademark for the "Inside Word on Social and Business Networking."
For a detailed interview, please contact Lak directly at 904-955-5465 or hamptonscigars@gmail.com.
