Launch of SavannahRiverCigars.com

Acclaimed journalist-turned-cigar-manufacturer, Lak Vohra is celebrating his 60th Birthday and the 10 year anniversary of Hamptons Cigar Manufactory & Museum, this October 2, and to celebrate he is launching SavannahRiverCigars.com which will carry all his 30+ private label cigar collection and include the new release of 4 cigars.