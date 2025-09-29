New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts
Grand Forks, ND, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Big Wheel’s Truck Wash is pleased to announce the upcoming grand opening of its brand-new facility, tentatively scheduled for November 15, 2025. Conveniently located at Exit 138 in front of the Flying J Truck Stop in Grand Forks, ND, Big Wheel’s Truck Wash is designed to provide fast, efficient, and comprehensive cleaning services for a wide range of vehicles.
The facility will feature three state-of-the-art wash bays, each designed to handle different vehicle types and cleaning needs:
Bay 1: A manned, three-brush gantry system capable of washing pickups, vans, sprinters, and semi-trucks. An on-site attendant ensures that hard-to-reach areas receive extra attention for a complete clean.
Bays 2 & 3: Standard two-man truck wash bays equipped with mono brushes and a first-of-its-kind trailer washout robot. This advanced system is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting trailers with unmatched precision. The robotic unit is designed to remotely move between the two bays, allowing for faster and more efficient washouts. Traditional manned washouts are also available upon request.
“Our goal is to combine top-quality service with the latest technology to give drivers a fast, reliable, and thorough wash experience,” said Boe and Hunter Bjorge, owner/operators of Big Wheel’s Truck Wash.
Hours of Operation:
Monday–Friday: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
(Hours may be adjusted based on demand.)
Drivers can easily access the wash by entering through the Flying J Truck Stop fueling driveway and exiting onto 42nd Street South.
Payment Options & Fleet Accounts
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash accepts Mastercard, Visa, American Express, WEX, and Comchek for customer convenience. Fleet accounts are available on approved credit (OAC), providing flexible options for companies with multiple vehicles in need of regular wash services.
Contact Information:
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
3350 S 42nd Street
Grand Forks, ND 58201
For more information:
Boe Bjorge: (701) 741-1640 or Hunter Bjorge (701) 741-3867
AI Phone System: (701) 670-4132 (automated Q&A with option to ask to speak to an attendant)
Contact
Boe Bjorge
(701) 741-1640
