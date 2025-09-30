Cobblestone 13 Expands Leadership with New Owner Appointment
Cobblestone13 announced the May 16, 2025 opening of its Myrtle Beach, SC office and promoted Lexi Rau to Owner. Savannah Owner Clara Flatau recognized Lexi’s leadership and results-driven approach in championing the move. The expansion strengthens Cobblestone13’s Southeast presence and showcases its launch framework for smooth openings and rapid client impact. Lexi looks forward to building on the company’s growth-focused, innovative culture while delivering high-impact marketing campaigns.
Savannah, GA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cobblestone13, a fast-growing direct marketing firm known for delivering high-impact campaigns and measurable results, proudly announces the promotion of Lexi Rau to Owner of the company’s newest office in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Myrtle Beach location officially opened on May 16, 2025.
The promotion was championed by Clara Flatau, Owner of Cobblestone 13’s Savannah, GA office, who recognized Lexi’s drive, strategic mindset, and proven ability to inspire teams and exceed client goals.
“This is a milestone not just for Lexi, but for the Cobblestone13 family,” said Clara. “Her leadership and dedication to our mission make her the perfect person to guide our Myrtle Beach expansion.”
The new Myrtle Beach office strengthens Cobblestone 13’s regional presence while reinforcing its reputation for innovative, people-first marketing. Clients can expect the same high standards and creative strategies that have fueled the company’s success across the Southeast.
Cobblestone 13’s proprietary launch framework played a key role in ensuring a smooth transition. By providing clear steps for campaign planning, team development, and performance tracking, the template helps new owners like Lexi hit the ground running and deliver immediate value to clients.
“I’m thrilled to lead Cobblestone 13’s Myrtle Beach office and to continue building on the company’s culture of growth and innovation,” said Lexi Rau. “With the support of Clara and the entire Cobblestone 13 team, I’m ready to help our clients reach new levels of success.”
The Myrtle Beach office is now open and actively partnering with businesses seeking dynamic direct marketing strategies that drive measurable results.
Cobblestone 13 is a results-driven direct marketing firm dedicated to helping companies connect with customers through innovative campaigns, data-driven insights, and a passionate team culture. Cobblestone13 continues to set the standard for performance and creativity in the industry.
The promotion was championed by Clara Flatau, Owner of Cobblestone 13’s Savannah, GA office, who recognized Lexi’s drive, strategic mindset, and proven ability to inspire teams and exceed client goals.
“This is a milestone not just for Lexi, but for the Cobblestone13 family,” said Clara. “Her leadership and dedication to our mission make her the perfect person to guide our Myrtle Beach expansion.”
The new Myrtle Beach office strengthens Cobblestone 13’s regional presence while reinforcing its reputation for innovative, people-first marketing. Clients can expect the same high standards and creative strategies that have fueled the company’s success across the Southeast.
Cobblestone 13’s proprietary launch framework played a key role in ensuring a smooth transition. By providing clear steps for campaign planning, team development, and performance tracking, the template helps new owners like Lexi hit the ground running and deliver immediate value to clients.
“I’m thrilled to lead Cobblestone 13’s Myrtle Beach office and to continue building on the company’s culture of growth and innovation,” said Lexi Rau. “With the support of Clara and the entire Cobblestone 13 team, I’m ready to help our clients reach new levels of success.”
The Myrtle Beach office is now open and actively partnering with businesses seeking dynamic direct marketing strategies that drive measurable results.
Cobblestone 13 is a results-driven direct marketing firm dedicated to helping companies connect with customers through innovative campaigns, data-driven insights, and a passionate team culture. Cobblestone13 continues to set the standard for performance and creativity in the industry.
Contact
Cobblestone 13Contact
Leighton Beck
(912) 387-4669
https://cobblestone13.com/
Leighton Beck
(912) 387-4669
https://cobblestone13.com/
Categories