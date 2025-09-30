Cobblestone 13 Expands Leadership with New Owner Appointment

Cobblestone13 announced the May 16, 2025 opening of its Myrtle Beach, SC office and promoted Lexi Rau to Owner. Savannah Owner Clara Flatau recognized Lexi’s leadership and results-driven approach in championing the move. The expansion strengthens Cobblestone13’s Southeast presence and showcases its launch framework for smooth openings and rapid client impact. Lexi looks forward to building on the company’s growth-focused, innovative culture while delivering high-impact marketing campaigns.