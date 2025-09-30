Clover Market Returns to Bryn Mawr, PA, on Sunday, Oct. 5 for the Only Fall Main Line Date
The award-winning Market brings 90+ handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, and more to downtown Bryn Mawr Sunday on Oct. 5 from 10-4 pm.
Bryn Mawr, PA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Bryn Mawr on Sunday, October 5 from 10 AM to 4 PM. The event will feature 90+ curated vendors offering a varied selection of handmade and vintage goods. The Market will also include food trucks, live music, and crafts and face painting for kids, ensuring a fun and memorable day for all ages. The Market is family-friendly and dog-friendly with free admission.
Located along N. Bryn Mawr Ave (spanning from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA Station to Lancaster Ave.), Clover Market will transform the street, which will be closed for the day, into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind finds from talented artists, makers, and antique dealers. The continued popularity of the Market speaks to the quality and diversity of vendors it brings to each event. Recognized with awards such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market continues to be a top destination for those who love to shop from independent small businesses.
Highlights of the Bryn Mawr Market include a large selection of food and beverage vendors including Babalouie BBQ, Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Honey Bear Ice Cream, and Flour & Oats Artisan Cookies. And don't miss Beanie’s Coffee Company and Philadelphia Lemonade Company who will be serving up beverages on the side of the Market closest to the Bryn Mawr train station. Live music from Matt Kresge from 12-3 pm will set the perfect backdrop, and kids can enjoy free crafts and face painting along with meet and greets with the Market’s two animal rescue partners, Finding Shelter Animal Rescue and PURR Philly. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the surrounding restaurants and shops in Bryn Mawr for a day of supporting local businesses.
“We’re always thrilled to bring Clover Market back to Bryn Mawr, especially given the strong level of support from the community,” says Janet Long, Founder. “The Main Line is where Clover Market began, first in Ardmore and now in our current location in Bryn Mawr, so it always feels like coming back home.”
There will be one more fall outdoor Market on Sunday October 19 in Kennett Square (at the 600 S. Broad St. parking lot), with a new lineup of 100 vendors and food trucks. The 2025 season will conclude with the 3rd annual Indoor Holiday Market at the Athletic Center at Westtown School in West Chester on November 22-23, which has been expanded this year to 120 vendors.
For a full list of vendors for each date, customer FAQs, and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow Clover Market on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors. The Market is produced in Bryn Mawr in partnership with the Bryn Mawr Business Association and Lower Merion Township.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Located along N. Bryn Mawr Ave (spanning from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA Station to Lancaster Ave.), Clover Market will transform the street, which will be closed for the day, into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind finds from talented artists, makers, and antique dealers. The continued popularity of the Market speaks to the quality and diversity of vendors it brings to each event. Recognized with awards such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market continues to be a top destination for those who love to shop from independent small businesses.
Highlights of the Bryn Mawr Market include a large selection of food and beverage vendors including Babalouie BBQ, Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Honey Bear Ice Cream, and Flour & Oats Artisan Cookies. And don't miss Beanie’s Coffee Company and Philadelphia Lemonade Company who will be serving up beverages on the side of the Market closest to the Bryn Mawr train station. Live music from Matt Kresge from 12-3 pm will set the perfect backdrop, and kids can enjoy free crafts and face painting along with meet and greets with the Market’s two animal rescue partners, Finding Shelter Animal Rescue and PURR Philly. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the surrounding restaurants and shops in Bryn Mawr for a day of supporting local businesses.
“We’re always thrilled to bring Clover Market back to Bryn Mawr, especially given the strong level of support from the community,” says Janet Long, Founder. “The Main Line is where Clover Market began, first in Ardmore and now in our current location in Bryn Mawr, so it always feels like coming back home.”
There will be one more fall outdoor Market on Sunday October 19 in Kennett Square (at the 600 S. Broad St. parking lot), with a new lineup of 100 vendors and food trucks. The 2025 season will conclude with the 3rd annual Indoor Holiday Market at the Athletic Center at Westtown School in West Chester on November 22-23, which has been expanded this year to 120 vendors.
For a full list of vendors for each date, customer FAQs, and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow Clover Market on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors. The Market is produced in Bryn Mawr in partnership with the Bryn Mawr Business Association and Lower Merion Township.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
J. Long
610-000-0000
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
J. Long
610-000-0000
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Categories