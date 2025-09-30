Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide.
New York, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI.COM) is honored to announce the nomination of Sir. Gary Sze Kong, J.D., for the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to global peace, humanitarian aid, and cross-cultural diplomacy. As a self-made entrepreneur, business promoter, philanthropist, and peace advocate, Sir Gary Sze Kong’s lifelong work has significantly impacted communities worldwide, fostering economic empowerment, conflict resolution, and sustainable development.
A Legacy of Resilience, Entrepreneurship, and Philanthropy
Born in Fujian, China, and raised in Hong Kong, Sir Gary Kong immigrated to the United States alone at the age of 16, overcoming homelessness and hardship. Through relentless determination, he rose to become a real estate mogul, business leader, and philanthropist, shaping industries (The 1 Wine and Wasa Water) and giving back to communities in need. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, social responsibility, and economic empowerment as tools for peacebuilding and diversity.
Over the decades, Sir Gary Kong has championed global peace initiatives, spearheading philanthropic efforts that have uplifted marginalized communities, supported law enforcement and veterans, and provided educational opportunities. His initiatives transcend national borders, ensuring that economic success translates into humanitarian progress.
Humanitarian Efforts and Conflict Resolution
Sir Gary Kong’s work has directly impacted communities affected by social injustice, economic disparity, and displacement, making him a beacon of hope for countless individuals. His initiatives include:
Global Hero Foundation (https://globalherofoundation.org/) – Providing disaster relief, veterans’ support, and community-building programs that empower at-risk populations.
Vajra Dharma King Peace Foundation - Supporting human rights and women's empowerment, particularly in Mongolia, in collaboration with the First Lady of Mongolia.
Sino-American Chamber of Commerce - Facilitating international business cooperation, strengthening U.S.-China relations, and fostering cross-cultural understanding.
Flushing’s Carnation Day Parade Sponsorship – Uniting communities through cultural appreciation and local engagement.
Wausau Water Initiative – Expanding access to clean drinking water, a fundamental human right and a crucial element of peacebuilding in underserved regions.
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI): A Vision for Sustainable Global Peace
Recognizing the urgent need for sustainable peace solutions, Sir Gary Kong founded GCUPRI, a think tank dedicated to fostering global diplomacy, peace research, and international cooperation. GCUPRI’s mission focuses on:
Peace and Conflict Resolution – Addressing the root causes of international conflicts and developing sustainable solutions.
International Mediation and Diplomacy – Engaging with global leaders and policymakers to strengthen diplomatic relations and prevent conflicts.
Cross-Cultural Understanding – Promoting mutual respect and dialogue between diverse communities to combat xenophobia and division.
Educational and Leadership Initiatives – Equipping the next generation of peace advocates and human rights defenders through scholarships, mentorship, and global forums.
Policy Development and Advocacy – Supporting legislation and policy reforms that advance social justice, economic fairness, and environmental sustainability.
Global Partnerships – Strengthening alliances with international organizations, governments, and NGOs committed to peacebuilding and human rights.
Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Peace and Humanitarianism
Sir Gary Kong’s (Extended Profile) remarkable impact has been acknowledged through prestigious global awards, reflecting his unwavering dedication to philanthropy, human rights, and diplomacy:
2014 Outstanding Community Service Award – Presented by former U.S. President Barack Obama.
2014 Ellis Island Medals Honors Award – Recognized by U.S. Congress for contributions to American society and cultural diplomacy.
2016 Wall Street Top 50 Asian Entrepreneurs Award – Recognizing business excellence and community impact.
2018 Fraternal Order of Police National Award – Honoring his support for law enforcement and veterans.
2018 Knight of Winery Excellence, Monte Carlo, Monaco – Showcasing his leadership in global entrepreneurship and sustainability.
A Lifetime Commitment to Peace and Justice.
From his humble beginnings to becoming an international advocate for peace and human dignity, Sir Gary Kong embodies the values of perseverance, justice, and compassion. His visionary leadership continues to shape global efforts for conflict resolution, economic empowerment, and social justice, making him a deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Peace encompasses more than just the absence of conflict; it also embraces equality, opportunity, and understanding. My life's goal is to inspire optimism where there is despair and to build bridges where others see walls." – Sir Gary Kong
"The nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., for the Nobel Peace Prize is a moment of pride not only for GCUPRI but for all who believe in the power of resilience, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy to advance peace. His extraordinary journey inspires our mission, and I am honored to support his recognition on the global stage." – Michael J. Daly III, CEO, GCUPRI
"Sir Gary Kong’s life embodies the values of peacebuilding and humanitarian leadership that GCUPRI upholds. His dedication to uplifting communities across borders is both visionary and practical, making him a truly deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am proud to stand with GCUPRI in supporting his nomination."– Richard T. Jordan, WHF & GCUPRI
A Call for Global Recognition and Support
As the Nobel Committee deliberates this year’s nominees, Sir Gary Kong’s extraordinary journey and achievements stand as a powerful testament to the transformative power of humanitarianism, diplomacy, and economic justice. His lifelong commitment to advancing peace through economic and social empowerment deserves global recognition.
