Amílcar Unleashes "Kraken": a Deep House Odyssey Into Myth and Mystery
Franco-Venezuelan composer Amílcar releases Kraken on October 10, 2025, a Deep House single inspired by ocean myths and the mystery of the deep. Timed with Kraken Day, the track blends aquatic textures, haunting melodies, and hypnotic rhythms, offering both atmosphere and narrative. Known for crossing genres with emotional depth, Amílcar delivers a sonic journey into awe, myth, and the vast power of nature.
Seattle, WA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Franco-Venezuelan composer and electronic artist Amílcar announces the release of his latest single “Kraken,” a pulsating Deep House track inspired by ocean myths, natural forces, and the awe-inspiring mystery of the deep. The single will be available worldwide on October 10, 2025, across all major digital platforms.
Timed with Kraken Day (October 11), part of International Cephalopod Awareness Days, “Kraken” offers more than music. It is an atmospheric dive into the unknown, blending aquatic textures, haunting melodies, and a steady groove that pulls the listener into the depths. Its sonic design echoes the vastness and power of the legendary sea creature, while its hypnotic rhythm invites reflection on humanity’s eternal fascination with myth and the mysteries of nature.
“I wanted to create a track that sounded like the sea holding its breath—something vast, deep, and mythic,” says Amílcar. “The Kraken isn’t just a mythical monster, it’s a metaphor for awe, the unknown, and adapting to new environments.”
"Kraken" arrives at the intersection of culture, sound, and imagination. While electronic music frequently experiments with atmosphere, "Kraken" distinguishes itself through its storytelling. The track is not only an exploration of myth but also a meditation on scale—on the tension between human fragility and the immensity of nature. Its sound design layers deep sub-bass with subtle aquatic motifs, evoking the sensation of being submerged in an oceanic expanse.
In a genre often driven by repetition and mood, "Kraken" creates a sense of narrative. Each progression feels like a step deeper into uncharted waters, where anticipation builds and the unknown looms just beyond the surface. This balance of precision in production and expansiveness in imagination makes Kraken a unique addition to the Deep House landscape.
Amílcar’s career is marked by constant reinvention and exploration. His early work, such as Vacuuming the Forest (2005), introduced him as a New Age artist deeply connected to natural soundscapes. Later collaborations and solo projects took him across genres—Lounge, Nu-Jazz, Lo-Fi, EDM—always retaining a strong sense of melody and atmosphere. His music has been praised by figures like Deepak Chopra and featured in international productions, from environmental compilations to Japanese theater.
The release of Kraken follows his 2023 album Timeless, further demonstrating his ability to capture complex emotions and cultural themes through electronic music. With Kraken, he embraces the darker, moodier edges of Deep House, while still offering the clarity and emotional resonance that define his style.
In today’s electronic music scene, there is a growing appetite for tracks that go beyond the dance floor—songs that offer immersion, narrative, and cultural connection. Kraken speaks directly to this trend, bringing mythology into conversation with sound design, and grounding the supernatural in a deeply human sense of awe. By releasing the track alongside Kraken Day, Amílcar strengthens this connection, placing Kraken within a global cultural moment that celebrates the strange, the powerful, and the unknown.
About Amílcar
Amílcar is a Franco-Venezuelan composer, producer, and keyboardist whose music spans New Age, Classical, Lounge, Nu-Jazz, Lo-Fi, Deep House, and EDM. From his early days mixing vinyl at age 12 to his present-day explorations in myth-inspired electronic soundscapes, Amílcar’s work is marked by cultural fusion and emotional depth. He is currently based in Seattle, WA.
