Amílcar Unleashes "Kraken": a Deep House Odyssey Into Myth and Mystery

Franco-Venezuelan composer Amílcar releases Kraken on October 10, 2025, a Deep House single inspired by ocean myths and the mystery of the deep. Timed with Kraken Day, the track blends aquatic textures, haunting melodies, and hypnotic rhythms, offering both atmosphere and narrative. Known for crossing genres with emotional depth, Amílcar delivers a sonic journey into awe, myth, and the vast power of nature.