Averatt S. Richmond Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Albany, NY, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Averatt S. Richmond of Albany, New York has been chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her accomplishments in the field of entertainment.
About Averatt S. Richmond
Averatt S. Richmond is a professional actor whose experience spans movies, plays, and photo shoots. Her mother inspired her dream to pursue a career in the arts early on in her childhood. She often recalls watching herself perform in the mirror, imagining the excitement of red-carpet moments, and striving to stand out with her unique style and talent.
Richmond believes in self-love, faith, and resilience. She encourages others to focus on personal growth, maintain a positive outlook, and operate with excellence both in professional and personal life. Richmond believes in leading by example, sharing that every achievement is dedicated to her mother’s memory.
As an esteemed P.O.W.E.R. member, Richmond was also recently selected as a Woman of the Month for July 2025.
Averatt holds an A.S. in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
