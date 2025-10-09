Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers
Charlotte, NC, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Signs and Wonders Partners with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering and NC MEP to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers.
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading North Carolina commercial sign manufacturer, announced today a new partnership with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering, facilitated through the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NC MEP). This collaboration will provide engineering students with direct, hands-on experience solving real-world manufacturing and design challenges.
Through this initiative, Carolina Signs and Wonders’ sponsors projects which challenge the student engineers to work on a project within the company to improve their operations. As part of the project, the student team will work alongside Carolina Signs and Wonders’ design, fabrication, and installation teams to apply classroom knowledge in live project environments. From structural analysis and lighting integration to digital signage technologies, compliance, and sustainability, students will gain exposure to the full lifecycle of modern manufacturing and installation projects.
“We’re proud to partner with UNC Charlotte and NC MEP to give future engineers a platform to put their ideas into action,” said the Founder & CEO of Carolina Signs and Wonders. “This program bridges the gap between theory and practice, preparing students to enter the workforce ready to innovate, adapt, and lead.”
“Experiential learning opportunities like this are vital to our mission,” said Jim Hartman, Director of Charlotte’s Senior Design Capstone Program. “Through NC MEP’s support, and by working with a company like Carolina Signs and Wonders, our students can address real-world challenges, develop practical skills, and see how engineering decisions impact industries and communities.”
Program Highlights
Real-World Project Work: Students contribute directly to active signage and manufacturing projects.
Mentorship & Coaching: Industry professionals provide guidance on design for manufacturability, project management, and safety.
Innovation Opportunities: Students engage in focused challenges involving low voltage, advanced materials, mechanical and electrical challenges.
Career Development: Pathways to internships and future career opportunities with Carolina Signs and Wonders, real world applications before graduating and entering the workforce.
This partnership is part of NC MEP’s mission to connect North Carolina’s manufacturers with universities, resources, and talent pipelines that foster innovation and growth across the state.
About Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders (http://www.CarolinaSignsandWonders.com) is a full-service commercial sign manufacturer specializing in complex, large-scale, and digital signage projects. Headquartered in Charlotte with growing operations across North Carolina, the company delivers turnkey solutions that combine craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, and cutting-edge technology.
About UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
The William States Lee College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte prepares the next generation of engineers through rigorous academics, research, and experiential learning opportunities that solve real-world problems. Companies interested in partnering with Charlotte’s Senior Design Capstone Program, should contact Professor Hartman at jim.hartman@charlotte.edu.
About NC MEP
The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NC MEP) is a statewide network that helps manufacturers increase competitiveness, efficiency, and growth by providing connections to university expertise, industry partners, and practical training programs.
Media Contact
Carolina Signs and Wonders
Media Relations
1700 University Commercial Pl., Charlotte, NC 28213
Phone: (704) 625-2345
Email: press@carolinasignsandwonders.com
Website: www.carolinasignsandwonders.com
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading North Carolina commercial sign manufacturer, announced today a new partnership with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering, facilitated through the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NC MEP). This collaboration will provide engineering students with direct, hands-on experience solving real-world manufacturing and design challenges.
Through this initiative, Carolina Signs and Wonders’ sponsors projects which challenge the student engineers to work on a project within the company to improve their operations. As part of the project, the student team will work alongside Carolina Signs and Wonders’ design, fabrication, and installation teams to apply classroom knowledge in live project environments. From structural analysis and lighting integration to digital signage technologies, compliance, and sustainability, students will gain exposure to the full lifecycle of modern manufacturing and installation projects.
“We’re proud to partner with UNC Charlotte and NC MEP to give future engineers a platform to put their ideas into action,” said the Founder & CEO of Carolina Signs and Wonders. “This program bridges the gap between theory and practice, preparing students to enter the workforce ready to innovate, adapt, and lead.”
“Experiential learning opportunities like this are vital to our mission,” said Jim Hartman, Director of Charlotte’s Senior Design Capstone Program. “Through NC MEP’s support, and by working with a company like Carolina Signs and Wonders, our students can address real-world challenges, develop practical skills, and see how engineering decisions impact industries and communities.”
Program Highlights
Real-World Project Work: Students contribute directly to active signage and manufacturing projects.
Mentorship & Coaching: Industry professionals provide guidance on design for manufacturability, project management, and safety.
Innovation Opportunities: Students engage in focused challenges involving low voltage, advanced materials, mechanical and electrical challenges.
Career Development: Pathways to internships and future career opportunities with Carolina Signs and Wonders, real world applications before graduating and entering the workforce.
This partnership is part of NC MEP’s mission to connect North Carolina’s manufacturers with universities, resources, and talent pipelines that foster innovation and growth across the state.
About Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders (http://www.CarolinaSignsandWonders.com) is a full-service commercial sign manufacturer specializing in complex, large-scale, and digital signage projects. Headquartered in Charlotte with growing operations across North Carolina, the company delivers turnkey solutions that combine craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, and cutting-edge technology.
About UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
The William States Lee College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte prepares the next generation of engineers through rigorous academics, research, and experiential learning opportunities that solve real-world problems. Companies interested in partnering with Charlotte’s Senior Design Capstone Program, should contact Professor Hartman at jim.hartman@charlotte.edu.
About NC MEP
The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NC MEP) is a statewide network that helps manufacturers increase competitiveness, efficiency, and growth by providing connections to university expertise, industry partners, and practical training programs.
Media Contact
Carolina Signs and Wonders
Media Relations
1700 University Commercial Pl., Charlotte, NC 28213
Phone: (704) 625-2345
Email: press@carolinasignsandwonders.com
Website: www.carolinasignsandwonders.com
Contact
Carolina Signs and WondersContact
Todd Golbus
704-625-2345
carolinasignsandwonders.com
Todd Golbus
704-625-2345
carolinasignsandwonders.com
Multimedia
Categories