AccuQuilt Introduces First New Fabric Cutter in More Than a Decade

AccuQuilt has launched the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, its first new cutter since 2014. Lightweight at under 10 pounds, the portable machine cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and is compatible with 375+ GO! dies. Designed for quilters balancing limited space and time, the GO! Bolt includes built-in handles, a custom backpack option, and accessories that expand its portability.