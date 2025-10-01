AccuQuilt Introduces First New Fabric Cutter in More Than a Decade
AccuQuilt has launched the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, its first new cutter since 2014. Lightweight at under 10 pounds, the portable machine cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and is compatible with 375+ GO! dies. Designed for quilters balancing limited space and time, the GO! Bolt includes built-in handles, a custom backpack option, and accessories that expand its portability.
Omaha, NE, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt has released the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, the company’s first new cutter since the release of their premier electric cutter, the GO! Big® in 2014. Compact and lightweight, the GO! Bolt is designed for quilters who want fast, accurate fabric cutting in a portable format. Its debut highlights a growing interest in smaller, travel-ready quilting tools that can be used at home or taken to classes, retreats and guild meetings.
The GO! Bolt weighs just under 10 pounds, making it about 50% lighter than the GO! Big. Built-in handles and a custom backpack accessory make it easy to transport, while its small footprint appeals to quilters working in limited spaces.
Unlike manual cutters, the GO! Bolt is fully electric and requires no cranking. The company reports that it cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and can process up to four layers of cotton at once. It is compatible with more than 375 existing GO! dies up to 10 inches wide, including GO! strip cutters.
“Quilters are balancing creativity with limited time and workspace,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “The GO! Bolt was designed to meet that balance. It’s lightweight enough to carry to a retreat or class but still accurate and dependable for everyday use.”
“This is an exciting addition to our line of fabric cutters. We’re proud to be the creators of foolproof tools that help our customers create art, beauty and joy for their loved ones,” added Renee Thomas Jacobs, CEO of AccuQuilt.
Industry observers note that quilting remains one of the most consistent segments of the craft market, with many makers seeking tools that reduce repetitive tasks like fabric preparation. By automating cutting, machines like the GO! Bolt aim to free up more time for design and sewing.
The GO! Bolt comes with a starter die, cutting mat, and digital pattern book. Additional accessories, including a Die Catcher and backpack, are available now, while a battery pack option is scheduled for release in 2026.
The machine is available beginning October 1 through AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers.
About AccuQuilt
Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, AccuQuilt provides the only die cutters optimized specifically for fabric cutting. With more than 30 years of precision cutting expertise, the company is recognized as the industry expert in creating solutions that improve accuracy and reduce cutting time. Its product line includes a range of GO! fabric cutters, dies, and patterns used by quilters worldwide.
