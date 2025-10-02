Kody Kinsley Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Kody Kinsley (Brevard College, 2005) as the 2025 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community. Currently, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kinsley, is recognized for his collaborative, integrity-driven leadership and lifelong dedication to public service.
Lexington, VA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Kody Kinsley as the recipient of the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community award. Kinsley is a 2005 initiate of the Brevard College O∆K Circle, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
Mr. Kinsley’s career is a testament to dedicated public service: from the halls of the White House under President Obama to his role as North Carolina's Secretary of Health and Human Services. It is what he has accomplished with these positions of trust that truly embodies our society's Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Mr. Kinsley. What makes him truly exceptional, however, is not just what he has accomplished, but how he has accomplished it. Colleagues consistently praise his collaborative approach, his ability to listen deeply, and his unwavering commitment to placing the needs of those he serves above personal or political gain,” Waller said. “He is a leader whose vision, integrity, and unwavering commitment to service exemplify the very best of what public leadership can achieve.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated excellence not merely in their chosen fields but in their unwavering commitment to serving others. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
