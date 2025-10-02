Kody Kinsley Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Kody Kinsley (Brevard College, 2005) as the 2025 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community. Currently, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kinsley, is recognized for his collaborative, integrity-driven leadership and lifelong dedication to public service.