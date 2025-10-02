Mike London Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Mike London (University of Richmond, 2009) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics recipient. London, head football coach at William & Mary, is recognized for developing student-athletes as leaders, fostering academic excellence, and demonstrating that true success in athletics extends beyond the scoreboard.