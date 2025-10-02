Mike London Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Mike London (University of Richmond, 2009) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics recipient. London, head football coach at William & Mary, is recognized for developing student-athletes as leaders, fostering academic excellence, and demonstrating that true success in athletics extends beyond the scoreboard.
Lexington, VA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Mike London as the recipient of the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics award. London is a 2009 initiate of the University of Richmond O∆K Circle, where he graduated in 1982 and served as the men’s football coach from 2008-2009.
Throughout his career, Coach London has consistently elevated programs, developed young leaders, and demonstrated that true success in athletics extends far beyond the scoreboard. Under his guidance at William & Mary, many players have earned recognition on the CAA Football Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll, with a program record 69 players achieving this distinction during one semester.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Coach London. His impact resonates in the words of former players who speak not just of football strategy, but of life lessons, character development, and the profound influence of a leader who genuinely cares about the whole person,” Waller said. “His unique journey and commitment to the development of young men make him an exceptional choice for this award.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Athletics is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in serving their communities. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
