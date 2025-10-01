Richard Spontak Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Dr. Richard Spontak (Pennsylvania State University) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research recipient. A renowned chemical engineer, Spontak is recognized for groundbreaking research, international collaboration, and mentoring future scholars—demonstrating how academic excellence and ethical leadership can advance knowledge and benefit society.
Lexington, VA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Dr. Richard Spontak as the recipient of the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research award. Spontak is a 1982 initiate of the Pennsylvania State University O∆K Circle, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Dr. Spontak's leadership extends far beyond individual achievement. His collaborative research with academic and industrial partners throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan has fostered international scientific cooperation and knowledge exchange. His work on barrier materials has already found commercial application in food packaging and biomedical industries, demonstrating how fundamental research can translate into tangible benefits for society.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Dr. Spontak. His leadership in academics and research is unquestionable, but his service to the profession complements it, his commitment to the moral character that guides ethical research, and his role in advancing human knowledge for the betterment of all,” Waller said. “He represents what we aspire to be: leaders who use their talents not for personal aggrandizement, but to push the boundaries of human knowledge, to mentor the next generation of scholars, and to solve the complex challenges facing our world.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated leadership in their chosen field through academic positions, research presentations, published works, teaching excellence, and notable personal achievements. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
