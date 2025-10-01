Richard Spontak Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Dr. Richard Spontak (Pennsylvania State University) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research recipient. A renowned chemical engineer, Spontak is recognized for groundbreaking research, international collaboration, and mentoring future scholars—demonstrating how academic excellence and ethical leadership can advance knowledge and benefit society.