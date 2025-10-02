Adis Vila Awarded the Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity

Omicron Delta Kappa proudly names Adis Vila (Rollins College) as the 2025 Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Vila, a global DEI leader and former Chief Diversity Officer at the U.S. Air Force Academy, is recognized for transformational leadership fostering inclusive environments across education and organizations.