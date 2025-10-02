Adis Vila Awarded the Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly names Adis Vila (Rollins College) as the 2025 Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Vila, a global DEI leader and former Chief Diversity Officer at the U.S. Air Force Academy, is recognized for transformational leadership fostering inclusive environments across education and organizations.
Lexington, VA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, proudly announces Adis Vila as the 2025 Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity recipient. Vila is a 2010 initiate of the Rollins College O∆K Circle.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Dr. Vila. She is a globally recognized executive with over 30 years of transformational leadership experience who has driven organizational change spanning both public and private sectors,” Waller said. “Dr. Vila's groundbreaking work includes serving as the first Chief Diversity Officer of the United States Air Force Academy, where she designed and executed comprehensive DEI strategies that earned recognition with an Innovation Award by the Profiles in Diversity Journal.”
The Andristine M. Robinson Champion Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Award is named in honor of emerita trustee and former National Vice President Andristine Robinson. This award is presented annually to an individual, circle, institution, or program that has demonstrated or fostered a welcoming and inclusive environment that promotes diversity and inclusion within O∆K circles or nationally.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
