Hines View Apartments Opens as Exclusive 55+ Community Offering Maintenance-Free Living Near Hines Park
Only 11 units available. Hines View Apartments, a boutique 55+ community in Westland, is now leasing 2-bedroom homes. Modern design, in-unit laundry, private patios & accessibility features.
Westland, MI, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hines View Apartments, a boutique 11-residence community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, is now leasing brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes in Westland. With rents starting at $1,500, Hines View positions itself as a modern, accessible alternative to traditional homeownership or higher-priced senior housing in the Metro Detroit area.
A Smarter Choice for Today’s Seniors
In nearby Livonia and Dearborn, the average monthly cost of homeownership — including mortgage, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance — often exceeds $2,100. Luxury senior housing communities in the region can run $2,500 to $3,000 or more per month. By contrast, Hines View delivers new-construction comfort, modern amenities, and accessibility-forward design starting at $1,500 per month, without the financial unpredictability of homeownership or the steep premiums of large senior complexes.
Designed with Independence and Comfort in Mind
Convenience & Daily Living:
- Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- In-unit washer & dryer – independence, no shared laundry.
- Dishwasher in every unit – reduces physical strain.
- Walk-in closets – ample storage with easy access.
- Private patio or deck – outdoor access without leaving home.
- Assigned parking – predictable and safe vehicle access.
- Additional storage lockers/units – secure space for belongings.
Accessibility & Independence
- Elevator access – eliminates reliance on stairs, critical for mobility challenges.
- Zero-threshold showers – safer entry/exit, reduces fall risk.
-Wider doorways & hallways – accommodates walkers, wheelchairs, and easy movement.
- Step-free entries – no barriers when entering/exiting units.
- Grab-bar-ready bathrooms – supports future modifications as needs change.
Location Matters
Set along Warren and Merriman in Westland, Hines View offers direct access to Hines Park — one of Southeast Michigan’s most scenic corridors. Residents enjoy year-round walking and biking trails, plus quick connections to shopping, dining, and healthcare throughout Livonia, Dearborn, Canton, and Garden City.
“We designed Hines View to meet the needs of today’s 55+ residents who want independence, comfort, and predictable costs without the stress of maintaining a house,” said Paul Lubienski. “It’s a small, thoughtfully designed community that delivers everything people want in a home — without the hassle.”
Now Leasing by Appointment
Tours are available by appointment only, ensuring a quiet, personalized experience. Interested residents can learn more or schedule a tour by calling 248-284-6990 or visiting jmzmanagement.com.
About Hines View Apartments
Hines View Apartments is a HOPA-eligible (Housing for Older Persons Act) community offering 11 new-construction residences designed exclusively for adults 55 and older. Combining modern design, accessibility, and a park-side location, Hines View delivers maintenance-free living in the heart of Western Wayne County.
Media Contact
Name: Mark Bustamonte
Phone: (954) 707-2932
Email: mbustamonte@upfinityconsulting.com
Website: upfinityconsulting.com
