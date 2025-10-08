Author Craig Yancy's New Audiobook, "Eleventh Hour Fire," is a Poignant and Compelling Guide to Identifying and Overcoming the Spiritual Roadblocks in One’s Life
Recent audiobook release “Eleventh Hour Fire: The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” from Audiobook Network author Craig Yancy is an enlightening look at the spiritual warfare that people often face in their lives, revealing how to reignite one’s spiritual fire.
Tulare, CA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Craig Yancy, who spent fourteen years in law enforcement, has completed his new audiobook, “Eleventh Hour Fire: The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!”: a transformative guide to overcoming that which hinders spiritual growth to continue the spiritual fire in one’s life.
Craig Yancy shares, “A tremendous problem in contemporary society is that too many people, including Christians, are living with toxic fires burning in their hearts and minds and are deceived about it. Literally millions around the world struggle with the fires of fear, anxiety, depression, addictions, sickness, unforgiveness, religion, distractions, and more. These things keep people from fulfilling their God-given purpose of expanding the kingdom of heaven on earth. The devil uses these fires to keep us distracted in cycles of sin and constant defeat. So many in the church are immobilized through fear, weariness, and continuous struggle. As a result, we do not advance the kingdom of God here on earth.
“In 'Eleventh Hour Fire,' we explore the deceitfulness and destruction of sin while advancing the power of the Holy Spirit and the Fire He brings. The message in this book is unique in that it provides a broader exploration of the biblical expression of fire and how even toxic fires affect our hearts. The centerpiece is fire, as declared in Matthew 3:11, and the urgency to allow the Fire of the Holy Spirit to move us into being more like Jesus and the early church in the book of Acts in this, the eleventh hour!
“We are truly living in the last days. In fact, we live in the last hour—the eleventh hour. We are so close to midnight, when Christ will call us home. It’s more important than ever that we stop the compromise with sin in our own lives, burn for Jesus, and work diligently to lead as many people as possible to salvation through faith in Jesus. The world is in chaos. But we have the answer, and that answer is found in Jesus. Start your journey today if you are ready to break free, extinguish the toxic fires, and burn with the Fire of God! Burn bright! Burn hot! Burn well! Share your fire with someone, and light the world on fire for Jesus!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Craig Yancy’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to help others recognize the deceit and schemes of the enemy and instead walk in the freedom of Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. Through sharing his writings, Yancy offers a vital resource that will allow listeners to deepen their connection to the Lord and navigate the spiritual battles on Earth in order to become a part of God’s kingdom.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Eleventh Hour Fire: The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” by Craig Yancy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
