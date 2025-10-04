Archie Manning Named Omicron Delta Kappa’s 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award Winner

Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Archie Manning (University of Mississippi) as the 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award recipient, the Society’s highest individual honor. Presented Sept. 25 at Ole Miss, this award recognizes Manning’s legendary athletic achievements and lifelong commitment to scholarship, service, character, and leadership that continue to inspire on and off the field.