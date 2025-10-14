Practical, Holistic, Empowered Aging: Kathleen Cesarin’s “Living and Aging Well” Helps Readers Plan and Thrive Through Change

“Living and Aging Well” by nurse and wellness practitioner Kathleen Cesarin is a full-color, hands-on toolkit that reframes aging as a journey of purpose and empowered choice. With practical checklists, worksheets, and mindset tools, it equips older adults, families, and professionals to plan ahead, prevent crisis decisions, and embrace holistic well-being. Both practical and inspiring, it’s a roadmap to truly living—and aging—well.