Practical, Holistic, Empowered Aging: Kathleen Cesarin’s “Living and Aging Well” Helps Readers Plan and Thrive Through Change
“Living and Aging Well” by nurse and wellness practitioner Kathleen Cesarin is a full-color, hands-on toolkit that reframes aging as a journey of purpose and empowered choice. With practical checklists, worksheets, and mindset tools, it equips older adults, families, and professionals to plan ahead, prevent crisis decisions, and embrace holistic well-being. Both practical and inspiring, it’s a roadmap to truly living—and aging—well.
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At a time when aging is often viewed through a lens of limitation, “Living and Aging Well” offers a transformative perspective: aging as a season of possibility, empowerment, and purpose. Written by nurse, educator, and wellness practitioner Kathleen Cesarin, LPN, this visually rich, full-color guide blends over 25 years of professional expertise with lived experience to provide a hands-on toolkit for individuals, families, and professionals navigating the complex realities of aging.
Accessible and practical, the guidebook distills complex topics into clear, 1–2 page sections filled with handouts, checklists, worksheets, and discussion tools. From the Living & Aging Well Readiness Assessment to abuse prevention checklists and vital records organizers, readers will find actionable strategies they can implement immediately.
Reframing aging as a holistic journey of body, mind, soul, and spirit, Cesarin integrates practical planning with uplifting mindset work inspired by thought leaders like Dr. Joe Dispenza and Dr. Pearl E. Gregor, PhD. The book directly addresses post-pandemic challenges—solo aging, system gaps, housing costs, and the persistence of ageism—while advocating for collaborative, whole-person care that empowers individuals and strengthens communities.
Cesarin’s guide is earning early acclaim from thought leaders for its transformative approach:
“An innovative integration of science and soul—this practical guide reclaims aging as a sacred, empowered journey.” —Dr. Pearl E. Gregor, PhD, Education and Philosophy
“The most relevant book I’ve ever read for this stage of life.” —Cecil Mackesey, Retired Health and Safety Coordinator and School Board Trustee
“I am so impressed with this resource. Kathleen has truly thought of everything that seniors and family members could need” —Steven Krahn, BEd, Retirement Living Consultant
Equally valuable as a self-guided resource or a curriculum companion in healthcare and social service programs, “Living and Aging Well” equips readers to reduce crisis-driven decisions, recognize and prevent older adult abuse, explore innovative housing options, and foster resilience through change. Above all, it is an invitation to not just age—but to live and age well.
About the Author:
Kathleen Cesarin, LPN, is a nurse, educator, healthcare navigator, wellness coach, and Reiki Master-Teacher with advanced specialties in orthopedics, wound care, and foot care. She is also the founder of Philosophia Within, where she leads workshops, retreats, and coaching. With over 25 years of experience across healthcare, social services, and holistic wellness, Cesarin is a passionate advocate for person-centered care that honors the whole individual. She lives in Alberta, Canada, with her husband, Tyler, and is the proud mother of three adult children and one grandchild.
Book Details:
Published by Philosophia Within Publications and distributed by Bublish, Inc., “Living and Aging Well” is available now on all major online retailers. For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact Kathleen Cesarin, LPN at www.philosophiawithin.com. To learn more about Bublish and its services, visit www.bublish.com.
ISBNs:
eBook: 9798899890314 ($9.99)
Paperback: 9798899890321 ($24.99)
Hardcover: 9798899890338 ($34.99)
Contact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Kathleen Cesarin
https://philosophiawithin.com/contact/
Categories