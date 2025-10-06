ClickBid Launches First-Ever Custom GPT AI Assistant for Nonprofit Fundraising
ClickBid, a leader in event fundraising technology, has launched ClickBid Search, the first custom GPT-powered AI assistant built for nonprofits. Trained on ClickBid’s support docs and fundraising best practices, it delivers instant, relevant answers to help organizations plan successful events. Available free to all clients, the tool complements ClickBid’s support team and will expand within the platform.
Norton Shores, MI, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ClickBid, a leader in mobile bidding and event fundraising technology, has announced the launch of ClickBid Search, a custom-built AI assistant powered by OpenAI. This innovative tool is the first of its kind in the fundraising software space, offering nonprofits a smarter, faster way to get support and plan successful events.
ClickBid Search is designed to act as a free, intelligent helper for nonprofits. Unlike general-purpose chatbots, it’s trained specifically on ClickBid’s support documentation, event planning best practices, and nonprofit fundraising strategies. This means it can answer questions that are highly relevant to ClickBid clients—instantly and accurately.
Matt Burnell, founder of ClickBid states, “AI is extremely useful for inspiring people to find opportunities and think differently. By adding years of data to our custom model, we can help nonprofits get more focused and helpful inspirations.”
With ClickBid Search, users can ask questions like:
- What silent auction items raise the most money at school-related fundraisers?
- What’s a good event timeline for a 3-hour fundraiser with a silent auction and raffle?
- How do I assign tables in ClickBid?
- What are some text message samples for promoting silent auction items?
The tool is designed to complement ClickBid’s human support team. While ClickBid Search handles basic training questions and helps spark ideas for messaging and event themes, more complex or strategic inquiries will continue to be addressed by the company’s Account Management Team.
ClickBid Search is now available to all clients and can be accessed directly from the ClickBid event homepage. Future updates will expand its integration into the platform’s redesigned interface, scheduled for release in 2026.
About ClickBid
ClickBid helps nonprofits raise more money through mobile bidding, streamlined event management, and donor engagement tools. Serving thousands of organizations across North America.
Caroline Klairter
800-513-5097
try.cbo.io
