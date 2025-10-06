ClickBid Launches First-Ever Custom GPT AI Assistant for Nonprofit Fundraising

ClickBid, a leader in event fundraising technology, has launched ClickBid Search, the first custom GPT-powered AI assistant built for nonprofits. Trained on ClickBid’s support docs and fundraising best practices, it delivers instant, relevant answers to help organizations plan successful events. Available free to all clients, the tool complements ClickBid’s support team and will expand within the platform.