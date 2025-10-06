CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients.
Coppell, TX, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerardo Galván and the Casa Arte Sano team have exciting news for health-conscious snack lovers.
Following the successful launch of NOPALLI CACTUS TORTILLA CHIPS and its four bold flavors (Sea Salt, Lime, Jalapeño, and Chile Limón), the company is proud to introduce its second product line in less than a year: NOPALLI BAKED.
NOPALLI BAKED marks a new chapter in Casa Arte Sano’s commitment to delivering authentic, natural, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free products with exceptional taste and quality. This new line builds on the same values that have made NOPALLI a favorite among discerning snackers looking for “Better for You” options.
“We’ve developed a product with the same high quality as NOPALLI, but this time, it’s baked — making it even leaner,” says Gerardo Galván, founder of Casa Arte Sano. “Our goal is to offer more variety to suit different consumer preferences, while always staying true to the promise of NOPALLI and the Casa Arte Sano brand.”
What makes NOPALLI BAKED truly special is its unique baking process and the addition of a secret family recipe. During product development, the team had a simple but brilliant idea: adding a touch of Extra Virgin Olive Oil to the dough before baking. The result? A distinctive flavor that elevates the snacking experience.
“It was such a small detail, but the result was amazing. I truly believe most consumers have never tasted anything quite like this in a snack,” Galván shares with a smile.
In every bag of NOPALLI BAKED, consumers will find a snack that delivers fiber, omega-3s, and an unforgettable flavor, without compromising on natural ingredients, authenticity, or delicious taste.
This new line further solidifies the legacy of the Casa Arte Sano team. Gerardo Galván, who successfully led Topo Chico’s U.S. expansion for over 20 years, is joined by Arturo Chávez and Armando Alcántara, both instrumental in making Topo Chico a landmark success in the imported sparkling water category in the U.S.
Coming soon: NOPALLI BAKED, near you.
Casa Arte Sano continues its mission to create authentic, delicious, and honest products for a new generation of mindful consumers.
For more info, contact Casa Arte Sano at info@casa-arte-sano.com
Contact
Casa Arte Sano
Gerardo Galván
450 S Denton Tap Rd
PO Box 114
Coppell, TX 75019
945-385-0637
https://www.casa-arte-sano.com
