LA Maison Pilates EMS Redefines Wellness in Beverly Hills

LA Maison Pilates EMS Brings Elevated European Wellness to Beverly Hills LA Maison Pilates EMS is redefining wellness in Beverly Hills with a refined blend of Pilates and Whole-Body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) training. Inspired by European wellness culture, the studio combines precision movement, cutting-edge technology, and personalized attention to offer a boutique experience unlike any other in the city.
Beverly Hills, CA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new destination for refined movement and modern wellness has opened in the heart of Beverly Hills. LA Maison Pilates EMS, located at 300 S Beverly Drive, blends the mindful strength of Pilates with the efficiency of Whole-Body Electrical Muscle Stimulation (WB-EMS) to create a personalized, elevated fitness experience unlike any other.
Guided by the philosophy “making exercise more accessible,” LA Maison Pilates EMS was founded by Sarah Lharaig, a Pilates expert with over 15 years of teaching and movement experience, and Conrad Sanchez, one of the top WB-EMS professionals in the U.S. Together, they have created a boutique studio where clients receive tailored, focused attention through private and semi-private appointments — designed to strengthen the body, improve posture, and enhance overall health.
Unlike traditional studios, Pilates sessions at LA Maison are exclusively private or semi-private packages, ensuring each client receives personal guidance in a serene, curated environment. EMS training, meanwhile, offers open semi-private appointments, making it easy for busy clients to book flexible sessions without compromising on personalization or results.
“At LA Maison, our mission is to make elevated wellness more accessible,” says co-founder Conrad Sanchez. “We believe wellness should be efficient, intentional, and luxurious — not overwhelming. By blending the precision of Pilates with the innovation of EMS, we give clients the tools to move better, feel stronger, and live with greater ease.”
Pricing is simple and transparent, with single sessions and flexible packages available for both private and semi-private Pilates and EMS training.
Private Sessions start at $165 per session, with 5- and 10-packs available at reduced rates.
Pilates Semi-Private packages offer a shared, personalized experience starting at $180 per session in a 10-pack.
EMS Semi-Private sessions deliver an efficient, full-body workout starting at $90 per session in a 10-pack.
LA Maison Pilates EMS is now open for appointments in Beverly Hills. To learn more or book a session, visit lamaisonpilatesems.com or email: lamaisonpilatesems@gmail.com.
Conrad Sanchez
347-831-7156
lamaisonpilatesems.com
