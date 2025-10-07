U.S. Army Awards UTRS a Slot On 5-year, $21 Million Manufacturing Contract
Marlton, NJ, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services Inc. (UTRS) is one of nine companies recently selected by the U.S. Army to compete for $21 million in manufacturing work over the next five years in support of the Tobyhanna Army Depot's mission. The work includes fabricating electrical harnesses and cable assemblies, fabricating mechanical components and assemblies, and welding mechanical components and assemblies.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each task order award.
“The Tobyhanna Army Depot plays a pivotal role in the operational readiness for Joint and Allied Forces globally,” said UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann. “We look forward to contributing our decades of manufacturing expertise to advancing the Depot’s mission.”
Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland is the contracting activity for this effort.
UTRS, headquartered in Marlton, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S., provides a wide range of engineering, manufacturing, and information technology services to the private and public sectors. Our Department of Defense (DoD) manufacturing experience spans several decades, including ammunition manufacturing support to the Prototype Integration Facility (PIF) at the Army’s Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey.
Additionally, UTRS’s Advance Manufacturing (AM) division operates three private machining facilities spanning more than 35,000 square feet that provide precision machined, made-to-order components for many industries as well as the DoD and some of its most notable contractors.
Read more about UTRS's Advanced Manufacturing capabilities.
