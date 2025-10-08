Tamu Chambers to be Featured in Fall 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Albany, NY, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tamu Chambers of Albany, New York will be featured in a full-page article in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Chambers will be included alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tamu Chambers
Tamu Chambers is a professor in the department of education and social sciences at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, where she has taught for more than 20 years.
Throughout her career, Chambers has taught sociology, ethnic studies, African and African American history, both online and in the classroom. Her courses include sociology, cultural diversity in American society, African history, and African American history. In addition, she founded and is an advisor to Sister In Cynch, a student club dedicated to offering programs and experiences that embrace diversity and increase social and cultural awareness on and off campus.
In the 1990s, Chambers cofounded the Diversity Enrichment Program at Russell Sage College in Troy and continues to design curriculum and deliver diversity programs for various organizations throughout New York’s Capital Region and the State University of New York (SUNY). At Hudson Valley Community College,
Chambers published "21st-Century Anthology: Higher Education Pride, Purpose and Passion -- Understanding and Overcoming Adversity, Volume 1" in 2022. This anthology is a collection of her published articles and contributions to books that reflect valuing diversity, equity and inclusion on public and private college campuses and in the workplace. Her writing addresses social behavior, social and political institutions regarding ethical values from sociological and philosophical viewpoints. She has also contributed to various journals and books that explore the continuing unfolding of democracy, human rights, gender, equity, inclusion, and local and global justice.
Chambers has recently teamed up with LENPAC for a brand-new podcast blending creativity, culture, and conversation, bringing powerful voices and meaningful topics to the mic. The podcast will include inspiring episodes that introduce bold ideas and a fresh perspective that bridges business and community. Topics include the power of hope related to success, higher education; pride, purpose and passion; and understanding and overcoming adversity.
Tamu earned a B.A. degree at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, an M.S. degree at the State University of New York at Albany, and an M.A. in history of Africa at the State University of New York.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
