Lewis A. Weiss Selected as One of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mahwah, NJ, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey was selected as one of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, delivering news and insights about the manufacturing sector across the country. With more than 50 years in radio broadcasting, he brings expertise in business marketing and management.
A respected member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Weiss was honored as a Professional of the Year for both 2025 and 2026, and his achievements were highlighted on the famous billboards in Times Square. Times Square, known for being one of the busiest pedestrian locations on the planet and the heart of the Broadway Theater District, sees about 330,000 visitors each day.
Weiss earned his B.S. in business marketing from Queens College. He is president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group and is associated with N.M.A.
Outside of work, Lewis enjoys traveling, spending time with his family, keeping up with global news, and practicing photography.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
