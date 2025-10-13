Author Debrah D. Dennis's New Audiobook, "The Franklin Project," Follows Two Women Who Are Secretly Groomed to Become Assassins Through an Unsanctioned Government Program
Recent audiobook release “The Franklin Project” from Audiobook Network author Debrah D. Dennis is a riveting thriller that centers around two women who were exposed to violence at a young age in order to groom them to become assassins. But when they discover the truth about their lives, they take matters into their own hands and take revenge on those who wronged them.
New York, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debrah D. Dennis, a Baltimore native who resides in Hanover, PA, has completed her new audiobook, “The Franklin Project”: a gripping novel that centers around two women who, after being forced to become assassins through environmental influences throughout their adolescence, take revenge on the ones who destroyed their lives.
“This book is about a fictitious, unsanctioned U. S. Naval operation that groomed young women from birth, without their knowledge, to become government assassins,” writes Debrah. “The story focuses on Caron Tucker and Shelly Carson, whose parents and guardian are paid to look the other way and allow violence to befall the girls from a very young age right up to their induction into the Franklin Project.
“The women both take a position at Henderson and Associates under the intent of becoming armed security guards for high profile customers, like rock stars. Later the real job is revealed when they are invited to join the covert program and become government assassins.
“The books takes you on that journey until they women realize there is more to it than a job. They uncover the truth and violently take their revenge.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Debrah D. Dennis’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they follow along on Caron and Shelly’s journey to discover the identity of those who designed the program that took their lives. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Franklin Project” is sure to leave listeners spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Franklin Project” by Debrah D. Dennis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
