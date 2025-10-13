Author Debrah D. Dennis's New Audiobook, "The Franklin Project," Follows Two Women Who Are Secretly Groomed to Become Assassins Through an Unsanctioned Government Program

Recent audiobook release “The Franklin Project” from Audiobook Network author Debrah D. Dennis is a riveting thriller that centers around two women who were exposed to violence at a young age in order to groom them to become assassins. But when they discover the truth about their lives, they take matters into their own hands and take revenge on those who wronged them.