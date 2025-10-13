Author Monica Gilk's New Audiobook, "Letters From God," is a Collection of Spiritual Reflections & Biblical Passages to Help Listeners Deepen Their Relationship with God
Recent audiobook release “Letters From God” from Audiobook Network author Monica Gilk is a thought-provoking collection of spiritual letters inspired by moments from the author’s life, combined with Scriptural passages, to help listeners reflect upon each entry and consider each of their messages.
West palm Beach, FL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monica Gilk, a New Jersey native who enjoys going to the beach, riding roller coasters, and gardening, has completed her new audiobook, “Letters From God”: a stirring assortment of devotionals and letters inspired by God and the author’s faith to help listeners grow their connection to the Lord.
“This book is a very eye-opening, awakening your spirit book,” writes Gilk. “How this all started was, one day, a girl was lying down in her room, and she had the urge to write. She didn’t know what she was going to write, but all she knew was that it was something for the Lord. And by the time she would be done writ- ing, she would sit back and look, and it would be a whole page. She didn’t know what to call it at first. Notes, reminder, maybe even letters from God. Ever since that one night she was lying in her bed, she couldn’t stop writing. Every time she got the urge to write, she would have to write whatever the Lord would tell her to write. So I hope you receive and enjoy what I call ‘Letters from God’. In this book, you will find encouraging messages, restoring your faith and knowing who the true enemy is.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Monica Gilk’s new audiobook was initially conceived when the author, at the age of eighteen, began feeling the urge to write after sensing God was instructing her to do so. With each entry, Gilk hopes to encourage readers to become closer to Christ than ever before, getting to know the Lord on a personal level that will help carry them through life’s trials.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Letters From God” by Monica Gilk through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
