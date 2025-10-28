Jason Derulo and Atlantic Recording Corporation Alleged to Have Engaged in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation in Lawsuit Filed by Derek Smith Law Group
Attorney J. John Bral of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on behalf of R&B artist Emaza Dilan Gibson, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract under New York State Human Rights Law and common law. Known for her viral singles, “Crush On You” and “Still Your Best x Come Through,” Emaza has cultivated a major online following of approximately 1.2 million TikTok fans. These are allegations only; the defendants deny wrongdoing.
New York, NY, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. John Bral, Esq. of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on behalf of Emaza Dilan Gibson, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract violations under New York State Human Rights and Common Law.
Emaza Dilan is best known for her R&B singles on YouTube such as “Crush On You" and "Still Your Best x Come Through.” Her music combines soulful vocals with contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences, reflecting current trends in today’s popular music.
According to the complaint, Emaza is an emerging R&B and pop artist who developed visibility through social media and previous music endeavors. She maintains an active presence online, including a TikTok following of approximately 1.2 million.
Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC is a national law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation. With over 30 years of experience, the firm serves clients across multiple states and offers free case evaluations. For more information visit discriminationandsexualharassmentlawyers.com or call 800-807-2209.
Emaza Dilan is best known for her R&B singles on YouTube such as “Crush On You" and "Still Your Best x Come Through.” Her music combines soulful vocals with contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences, reflecting current trends in today’s popular music.
According to the complaint, Emaza is an emerging R&B and pop artist who developed visibility through social media and previous music endeavors. She maintains an active presence online, including a TikTok following of approximately 1.2 million.
Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC is a national law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation. With over 30 years of experience, the firm serves clients across multiple states and offers free case evaluations. For more information visit discriminationandsexualharassmentlawyers.com or call 800-807-2209.
Contact
Derek Smith Law Group, PLLCContact
O. Tom Chhuong
800-807-2209
https://discriminationandsexualharassmentlawyers.com
O. Tom Chhuong
800-807-2209
https://discriminationandsexualharassmentlawyers.com
Categories