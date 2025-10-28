Jason Derulo and Atlantic Recording Corporation Alleged to Have Engaged in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation in Lawsuit Filed by Derek Smith Law Group

Attorney J. John Bral of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on behalf of R&B artist Emaza Dilan Gibson, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract under New York State Human Rights Law and common law. Known for her viral singles, “Crush On You” and “Still Your Best x Come Through,” Emaza has cultivated a major online following of approximately 1.2 million TikTok fans. These are allegations only; the defendants deny wrongdoing.