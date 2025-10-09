STN’s ForeCause Golf Tournament 2025: a Record-Breaking Day of Community Impact
Pleasanton, CA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN proudly announces the success of its 2025 ForeCause Golf Tournament, held on Monday, October 7, 2025. This year, 140 golfers came together for a day of golf, networking, and giving back, creating meaningful connections while supporting a cause that transforms lives.
Thanks to the generosity of all sponsors and attendees, the tournament raised an outstanding $120,000 in support of Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School. Their contributions directly empower students with access to a college-preparatory education and invaluable real-world work experience.
A special thank you to all amazing sponsors:
· Diamond: SuperMicro
· Elite: OptiClarity
· Platinum: Arista, Behring/Stak, CoreSite, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper
· Gold: HPE/Kioxia, LevelBlue, NetApp/Arrow, Baker Tilly
· Silver: APC SE, Eaton, ExaGrid, Illumio, NickelBronx, Pure Storage
· Honorary Sponsors: Sentinel One, 4Front Technologies, Crane, SUUY Prints, LEA Relocation Services, TDSynnex and Recurrent Technologies.
Guests enjoyed a fun-filled day on the course, a lively happy hour, and a buffet dinner where STN’s CEO and Founder, Sabur Mian, announced the tournament and raffle winners, along with Stephen Murphy, President and CEO of Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School, who shared how the school is driving meaningful change in Oakland and beyond. Through innovative programs and a commitment to equity, Cristo Rey De La Salle helps students gain the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed in college, career, and life.
STN is thrilled to announce that the 2026 ForeCause Golf Tournament will return to Stonebrae Country Club on Monday, July 20, 2026. The event aims to build on this year’s momentum, continuing to connect, give back, and drive lasting impact in our community.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who played a part in making this event such a success. Let's turn every swing into opportunity and change, together.
For more information about STN and their services, please visit www.stninc.com.
Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
