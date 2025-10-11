Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration.
Dallas, TX, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dallas entrepreneur recognized nationally for empowering women makers and leading with creativity and community resilience.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named Katy Sensenig Schilthuis, founder and owner of Mosaic Makers Collective, as the 2025 Champion of Adaptability as part of its national America’s Top 100 Small Businesses (CO—100) Awards.
Selected from more than 12,000 small business applicants across the country, Mosaic Makers Co was first honored as one of the Top 100 businesses nationwide and then chosen as the category finalist in Adaptability — at the CO-100 Summit in Washington, D.C. this October.
“To stand among so many incredible business owners who work tirelessly to serve their communities was profoundly humbling,” said Katy Schilthuis, Founder of Mosaic Makers Co. “Adaptability has been our story from the start — through every pivot, challenge, and season of growth. This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to our team, our 150+ women-identifying makers, and every customer who has supported this dream.”
Founded in 2018 in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, Mosaic Makers Collective is a women-owned retail collective dedicated to cultivating community and empowering female artisans across Texas. The shop represents more than 150 women-identifying makers who design, create, and sell their handmade goods in-store and online. Mosaic also offers mentorship, workshops, and professional development to help its makers grow their businesses.
Since opening, Mosaic has grown from a small neighborhood shop into a statewide platform for women artisans, expanding to the Dallas Farmers Market and launching initiatives such as RISE: ALAANA Mentorship Academy in partnership with the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture.
“Each change we’ve made has been grounded in purpose — to serve, adapt, and uplift,” Schilthuis added. “That’s what adaptability means to us: staying rooted in community while evolving with heart.”
The CO—100 Awards, hosted annually by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, celebrate the country’s most innovative and impactful small businesses. Honorees are selected for their leadership in categories such as Growth, Innovation, Community Impact, and Adaptability.
Mosaic Makers Co’s recognition underscores the power of creativity, collaboration, and community-led growth — and highlights how small businesses can thrive by staying true to their values, even in times of uncertainty.
About Mosaic Makers Co
Mosaic Makers Collective is a Dallas-based retail collective featuring over 150 women-identifying artisans from across Texas. Founded in 2018 by Katy Schilthuis, Mosaic’s mission is to cultivate community and empower female makers through retail opportunities, mentorship, and connection. The shop features handmade goods including apparel, jewelry, art, home décor, and gifts — all designed with purpose and passion.
Locations:
Bishop Arts District – 401 N. Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX
Dallas Farmers Market
1011 S Pearl Expressway #160B, Dallas, TX
Website: www.mosaicmakers.co
Instagram: @mosaicmakersco
Press Contact:
Katy Schilthuis
Founder, Mosaic Makers Co
???? hello@mosaicmakers.co
