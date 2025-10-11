Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration.