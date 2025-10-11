Radial Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second South Carolina Clinic in Downtown Conway
More than 60 community members and business leaders join for ribbon cutting ceremony with the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
Myrtle Beach, SC, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Radial, a growing national network of innovative mental health clinics, proudly celebrated the official grand opening of its Conway, South Carolina location yesterday with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony co-hosted by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The event, held at 1301 Main Street in downtown Conway, drew a crowd of more than 60 attendees, including community leaders, business owners, local healthcare professionals, and residents. Guests enjoyed refreshments from Casey’s Cookieworx and Rustic Roast Coffee Company as they toured the new clinic and met the local care team.
“Yesterday morning was a powerful reminder of how ready this community is for better mental health care,” said Ben Greenzweig, General Manager, South Carolina at Radial. “We’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome and excited to serve Conway with the most advanced, FDA-cleared treatments that help people get better, faster.”
The Conway clinic is Radial’s second location in South Carolina, marking another milestone in the organization’s nationwide expansion. Radial specializes in FDA-cleared, breakthrough neuromodulation treatments—including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)—as well as Spravato® for individuals battling depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and related conditions.
Radial’s mission is rooted in the belief that “brain medicine represents the future of mental health care—faster, measurable, doctor-guided, and insurance-covered. At Radial, we’re leading the movement to end trial-and-error psychiatry and make full recovery possible.”
By combining breakthrough science, a patient-centered approach, and a growing number of accepted insurances—including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, UHC, TriCare, Aetna, and Cigna—Radial is redefining access to effective, innovative mental health care.
For more information about Radial’s treatments or to schedule an appointment, visit Radial online today.
The event, held at 1301 Main Street in downtown Conway, drew a crowd of more than 60 attendees, including community leaders, business owners, local healthcare professionals, and residents. Guests enjoyed refreshments from Casey’s Cookieworx and Rustic Roast Coffee Company as they toured the new clinic and met the local care team.
“Yesterday morning was a powerful reminder of how ready this community is for better mental health care,” said Ben Greenzweig, General Manager, South Carolina at Radial. “We’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome and excited to serve Conway with the most advanced, FDA-cleared treatments that help people get better, faster.”
The Conway clinic is Radial’s second location in South Carolina, marking another milestone in the organization’s nationwide expansion. Radial specializes in FDA-cleared, breakthrough neuromodulation treatments—including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)—as well as Spravato® for individuals battling depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and related conditions.
Radial’s mission is rooted in the belief that “brain medicine represents the future of mental health care—faster, measurable, doctor-guided, and insurance-covered. At Radial, we’re leading the movement to end trial-and-error psychiatry and make full recovery possible.”
By combining breakthrough science, a patient-centered approach, and a growing number of accepted insurances—including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, UHC, TriCare, Aetna, and Cigna—Radial is redefining access to effective, innovative mental health care.
For more information about Radial’s treatments or to schedule an appointment, visit Radial online today.
Contact
RadialContact
Ben Greenzweig
843-938-5913
www.meetradial.com
Ben Greenzweig
843-938-5913
www.meetradial.com
Categories