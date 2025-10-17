Medicare Mental Health Workforce Coalition Launches New Website to Support Growing Behavioral Health Workforce Serving America's Older Adults
The Medicare Mental Health Workforce Coalition representing hundreds of thousands of mental health professionals unveils comprehensive online resource center for the more than 70,000 mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists now serving as Medicare beneficiaries.
Washington, DC, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Medicare Mental Health Workforce Coalition today launched its new comprehensive website — https://mmhwc.com/ — marking a significant milestone in supporting the rapidly expanding behavioral health workforce serving Medicare beneficiaries nationwide. The launch comes as more than 70,000 mental health counselors (MHCs) and marriage and family therapists (MFTs) are now enrolled in the Medicare program, dramatically enhancing access to mental health services for America's older adults and individuals with disabilities.
The Coalition brings together an unprecedented alliance including professional associations representing mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists, and social workers; healthcare organizations; advocacy groups; and state partners.
Coalition members include the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Counseling Association, American Mental Health Counselors Association, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, Association of Counseling Education and Supervision, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Center for Medicare Advocacy, Centerstone, Clinical Social Work Association, National Association for Rural Mental Health, National Association of Social Workers, National Association of Community Health Centers, National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors, National Board for Certified Counselors, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, National Council on Aging, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, and The Jewish Federations of North America.
"This website launch represents more than just a digital milestone—it symbolizes the tremendous progress we've made in expanding mental health access for Medicare beneficiaries," said Brian Banks, Executive Director, Policy Advocacy and Research in Counseling Center & Chief Government Affairs Officer, with the National Board of Certified Counselors. "With over 70,000 mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists now serving Medicare clients, we are witnessing a transformation in how America addresses the mental health needs of our aging population."
Historic Achievement in Mental Health Access
The Coalition achieved its founding mission through the landmark 2022 Mental Health Access Improvement Act, which enabled mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists to become approved Medicare providers for the first time. Since implementation began in 2024, the enrollment of more than 70,000 mental health professionals represents one of the largest expansions of the Medicare behavioral health workforce in the program's history.
“Expanding the Coalition’s reach through this digital platform is another important step for our continued mission to expand mental health access, especially for the most vulnerable,” adds Joy Alafia, Executive Director with the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. We know that approximately 15-20% of older adults experience depression and anxiety disorders, affecting millions of Medicare beneficiaries.”
Comprehensive Resource Center
The new website serves as a one-stop resource center featuring:
· real-time updates on Medicare policy changes
· provider enrollment guidance
· educational materials on CMS regulations
· advocacy tools
· research demonstrating the impact of expanded coverage
· professional development resources for newly enrolled Medicare providers
Looking Forward: Continued Advocacy
The Coalition continues advocacy efforts focused on proper implementation of Medicare coverage policies, payment adequacy, quality measures, telehealth expansion, and integration support for collaborative care models.
"We've achieved our founding goal of establishing Medicare coverage for mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists," said Christine Michaels, Chief Executive Officer with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. "Now our focus shifts to ensuring these professionals – and clinical social workers -- can provide the highest quality care while building a sustainable, integrated behavioral health system for Medicare beneficiaries."
“We also extend a special recognition to Ed Castro, Principal with Gadget Web Design, for his outstanding work in creating the new website,” Ms. Michaels said.
Media Contact: Roger Smith, J.D., Chief Advocacy Officer & General Counsel, American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, 703-253-0485, rsmith@aamft.org
The Coalition brings together an unprecedented alliance including professional associations representing mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists, and social workers; healthcare organizations; advocacy groups; and state partners.
Coalition members include the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Counseling Association, American Mental Health Counselors Association, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, Association of Counseling Education and Supervision, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Center for Medicare Advocacy, Centerstone, Clinical Social Work Association, National Association for Rural Mental Health, National Association of Social Workers, National Association of Community Health Centers, National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors, National Board for Certified Counselors, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, National Council on Aging, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, and The Jewish Federations of North America.
"This website launch represents more than just a digital milestone—it symbolizes the tremendous progress we've made in expanding mental health access for Medicare beneficiaries," said Brian Banks, Executive Director, Policy Advocacy and Research in Counseling Center & Chief Government Affairs Officer, with the National Board of Certified Counselors. "With over 70,000 mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists now serving Medicare clients, we are witnessing a transformation in how America addresses the mental health needs of our aging population."
Historic Achievement in Mental Health Access
The Coalition achieved its founding mission through the landmark 2022 Mental Health Access Improvement Act, which enabled mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists to become approved Medicare providers for the first time. Since implementation began in 2024, the enrollment of more than 70,000 mental health professionals represents one of the largest expansions of the Medicare behavioral health workforce in the program's history.
“Expanding the Coalition’s reach through this digital platform is another important step for our continued mission to expand mental health access, especially for the most vulnerable,” adds Joy Alafia, Executive Director with the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. We know that approximately 15-20% of older adults experience depression and anxiety disorders, affecting millions of Medicare beneficiaries.”
Comprehensive Resource Center
The new website serves as a one-stop resource center featuring:
· real-time updates on Medicare policy changes
· provider enrollment guidance
· educational materials on CMS regulations
· advocacy tools
· research demonstrating the impact of expanded coverage
· professional development resources for newly enrolled Medicare providers
Looking Forward: Continued Advocacy
The Coalition continues advocacy efforts focused on proper implementation of Medicare coverage policies, payment adequacy, quality measures, telehealth expansion, and integration support for collaborative care models.
"We've achieved our founding goal of establishing Medicare coverage for mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists," said Christine Michaels, Chief Executive Officer with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. "Now our focus shifts to ensuring these professionals – and clinical social workers -- can provide the highest quality care while building a sustainable, integrated behavioral health system for Medicare beneficiaries."
“We also extend a special recognition to Ed Castro, Principal with Gadget Web Design, for his outstanding work in creating the new website,” Ms. Michaels said.
Media Contact: Roger Smith, J.D., Chief Advocacy Officer & General Counsel, American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, 703-253-0485, rsmith@aamft.org
Contact
American Association for Marriage and Family TherapyContact
Roger Smith
703-253-0485
www.aamft.org
Patricia Barton
703-253-0485
pbarton@aamft.org
Roger Smith
703-253-0485
www.aamft.org
Patricia Barton
703-253-0485
pbarton@aamft.org
Categories