Azazie Launches Atelier Holiday Collection: Glamour Meets Seasonal Trends in New Formal Dresses
Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Azazie, the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is delighted to announce the launch of its Atelier Holiday Collection, spotlighting new arrivals just in time for the festive season. The collection showcases 50+ stunning formal gowns, midi dresses, and two-piece ensembles that balance timeless elegance with the rich textures, silhouettes, and color palette dominating fall/winter 2025.
- Collection Highlights & Style DNA
This holiday capsule is crafted to reflect the sophistication and opulence of winter celebrations — from gala evenings to festive soirées and formal events. Some standout designs:
Astra French White Midi Dress — crisp and luminous, ideal for holiday soirees and winter weddings.
Sylvia Gilded Cream Midi Dress — subtle shimmer and neutral elegance.
Koryn Dark Raspberry Two Piece Dress — a contemporary set in rich berry tones.
Dova Vintage Teal Maxi Dress — deep jewel-tone drama for evening wear.
Shaina Black Maxi Dress — classic black, floor-length staple.
Marlie Teal Floral Midi Dress, Jordan Teal Floral Maxi Dress — floral motifs reinterpreted for the season.
Belisse Gilded Navy Maxi Dress — deep navy with metallic accents for evening glamour.
Every piece in the collection is designed with Azazie’s custom-fit approach, offering flexibility in color, neckline, sleeve length, and silhouette to ensure the perfect fit and look for each wearer.
- Fall/Winter Dress Trends Woven Into the Collection
Azazie’s Atelier Holiday Collection is aligned with key trends shaping the 2025–2026 fall/winter formalwear landscape:
Rich Jewel Tones & Metallic Accents
Deep hues — like teal, navy, dark raspberry — form the backbone of the palette, while subtle gilded detailing and shimmer echo the metallic infusion seen across runway holidaywear.
Midi & Two-Piece Ensembles
While floor-length gowns remain iconic, midi hemlines and coordinated two-piece sets are enjoying renewed interest for their modern versatility and layering potential in cooler seasons.
Sculptural Necklines & Strategic Cutouts
Structured sweetheart bodices, off-the-shoulder styles, and tasteful cutouts bring a contemporary edge to traditional formalwear.
Textural Contrast & Subtle Sheen
Fabrics that play with light — satin, subtle sparkle, brocade accents — meet matte textures to create visual depth without overwhelming the eye.
Floral & Botanical Prints, Reimagined
Floral motifs, often associated with spring, are reinterpreted in winter contexts using darker bases, muted florals, or jewel-toned blooms — as seen in Marlie and Jordan designs.
- Messaging & Positioning
Custom-Fit, Made to You — Azazie continues to champion bespoke alterations without boutique pricing: every Atelier dress can be tailored in color, sizing, and design details. Sizing ranges from 0 - 30 and each piece is made to order.
Holiday-Ready with Year-Round Appeal — While conceived for winter events, many dresses (especially midis and two-piece sets) transition seamlessly into spring and formal occasions beyond the holidays.
Accessible Glamour — Through its direct-to-consumer model, Azazie provides event-level elegance at approachable price points.
Inclusive & Flexible — Offers extended sizing, adjustable options, and a wide color palette to serve a diverse clientele.
About Azazie:
Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.
Contact
Amanda MacNeil
310-310-5635
www.azazie.com
