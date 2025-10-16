Author Adiang Assuoe's New Audiobook, "Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave," Follows the Author’s Journey for a Better Life That Led to His Exploitation and Enslavement

Recent audiobook release “Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave” from Audiobook Network author Adiang Assuoe is a powerful and compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey from Cameroon to the diamond fields of Angola in search of a better life in post-apartheid South Africa, only to find himself face to face with the horrors of enslavement.