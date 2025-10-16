Author Adiang Assuoe's New Audiobook, "Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave," Follows the Author’s Journey for a Better Life That Led to His Exploitation and Enslavement
Recent audiobook release “Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave” from Audiobook Network author Adiang Assuoe is a powerful and compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey from Cameroon to the diamond fields of Angola in search of a better life in post-apartheid South Africa, only to find himself face to face with the horrors of enslavement.
New York, NY, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adiang Assuoe, a multi-talented filmmaker, journalist, and actor hailing from Cameroon, has completed his new audiobook, “Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave”: a stunning memoir that centers around the author’s experiences after being enslaved to work in the diamond fields of Angola.
Throughout his illustrious career, Adiang Assuoe has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His acting prowess has graced various mediums, including television commercials, TV series, films, and stage plays in Brazil and South America. With a command of multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French, the author's artistic journey continues to transcend borders and cultures, captivating audiences worldwide. He currently divides his time between São Paulo, Brazil, and New York City, USA, leaving an indomitable imprint on the global entertainment landscape.
“‘Digging for Life’ is a moving narrative chronicling my harrowing journey from Cameroon to the diamond fields of Angola,” writes Assuoe. “I share in this heartfelt memoir, my pursuit of a better life in post-apartheid South Africa. A dream that tragically landed me in a world of exploitation and enslavement. My story captures the essence of an individual struggle against overwhelming odds. ‘Digging for Life’ is a compelling read that resonates with anyone who has dared to dream.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Adiang Assuoe’s new audiobook is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that expertly captures the essence of an individual’s struggle against overwhelming odds. Expertly paced and compelling, “Digging For Life” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever dared to dream, serving as a beacon of hope in the face of life’s insurmountable trials and tribulations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Digging for Life: 4 Years A Slave” by Adiang Assuoe through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
