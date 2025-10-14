Josephine N. Ezeanya Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Brandon, FL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Josephine N. Ezeanya of Brandon, Florida, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her dedication and achievements in the field of education. Ezeanya will be featured in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other women recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.
About Josephine N. Ezeanya
Josephine N. Ezeanya is a teacher at Sheehy Elementary School in the Hillsborough County Public Schools system. She teaches first grade mathematics and conducts workshops, supporting young learners as they build foundational skills. Ezeanya is committed to helping students grow academically and strives to foster a positive classroom environment.
Josephine holds an M.S. in mental health from Florida A & M University, a B.S. in psychology, and a B.S. in elementary education.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
