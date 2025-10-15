Pamela Poli DiSarro Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Westwood, MA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Poli DiSarro of Westwood, Massachusetts, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. DiSarro will be included in the fall 2025 issue, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Pamela Poli DiSarro
Pamela Poli DiSarro is the founder of Boston Design Consultants, a firm dedicated to both residential and commercial interior design. In addition to her work as a designer, she is an author as well as a spiritual, holistic, and transformational life coach with REALeyes your Best Life.
Her mother’s passion for interior design sparked Pamela’s own interest in the field. After spending time in Italy - where she modeled and managed a boutique - she decided to start her own company. “My mother loved interior design and often took me along when she hunted for antiques,” Poli DiSarro recalls.
In 2019, Poli DiSarro released her book, “It's All Good: How to Create Your Life on Purpose ... Rather Than Playing Victim to It,” which made the TOP 10 self-help books list in the United States. Drawing from years of studying metaphysics and her life coaching work, the book shares her unique perspective on a series of personal tragedies her family endured, and how maintaining an attitude of trust, gratitude, and service helped her navigate unimaginable challenges.
“It was the saying, ‘live and learn,’ that prompted me to reflect on my own experiences and seek a deeper understanding of what it means to be human,” she explains. “The book’s introduction offers readers an autobiographical look at some of my own ‘live and learn’ moments.”
For more details or to purchase her book, visit: https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/its-all-good-how-to-create-your-life-on-purpose--rather-than-playing-victim-to-it_pamela-poli-disarro/24173658/
A distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Poli DiSarro has previously been honored as Woman of the Month for June 2024 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the organization’s most prestigious honors. She was also recently featured in a full-page profile in the summer 2025 issue.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
