Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Includes 6 International Bestselling Volumes Published to Empower Women Nationwide
The Six-Figure Chicks book series has published 6 International Bestselling volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S. With 3 new books launching in December 2025 and a national Mentorship Day planned for February 2026 in Phoenix, this movement goes beyond the pages inside the books, it is empowering women to share their stories, build their legacy, and uplift the next generation through mentorship, authorship, and community impact.
Phoenix, AZ, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Reaches 96 Authors Across the U.S., Fueling a Movement of Empowerment, Legacy, and Mentorship.
With 6 International Bestselling Books Published and 3 More in Production, the National Series Continues to Elevate the Voices of Six-Figure Women and the Next Generation of Leaders.
What began as a single book project to spotlight women’s success stories has now become a national movement. The Six-Figure Chicks book series, created by entrepreneur and publisher Mel Carr, has officially published six volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S.—with three more volumes launching in December.
This is more than a book series. Six-Figure Chicks is a movement to empower women by elevating real stories of resilience, financial achievement, and community impact, while mentoring the next generation of female leaders.
A Nationwide Legacy of Women in Business
The published volumes to date include:
Six-Figure Chicks
Six-Figure Chicks, Phoenix Vol. 1
Six-Figure Chicks, Phoenix, Vol. 2
Six-Figure Chicks, Scottsdale, Vol. 1
Six-Figure Chicks, Houston, Vol. 1
Six-Figure Chicks, Houston, Vol. 2 (release Nov. 8, 2025)
Each book features 11–20 accomplished women from a variety of industries who have reached six-figure income levels in their careers or businesses. More importantly, each woman shares her honest story; highlighting the mindset, strategies, and challenges that shaped her journey.
“This is about visibility, credibility, and legacy,” said Mel Carr, Founder of Six-Figure Chicks, CEO of Cloversy, and Founder of the nonprofit Her Write to Rise. “We’re not just telling success stories. We’re showing women what’s possible and then reaching back to lift up the next generation.”
Three New Volumes to Launch in December
The movement is expanding again with three new volumes beginning in December 2025:
Six-Figure Chicks, Scottsdale Vol. 2
Six-Figure Chicks, Houston Vol. 3
Six-Figure Chicks, Vol. 2
These upcoming books will bring the total number of featured authors to well over 150 women by early 2026.
Each book project includes professional photography, podcast interviews, in-person launch events, International Bestseller campaigns, and direct mentorship through Her Write to Rise: a nonprofit born from the Six-Figure Chicks ecosystem that supports underserved and aspiring young women through writing, education, and community.
Empowering the Future Generation: Mentorship Day in February 2026
The impact of this movement goes beyond the chapters. On February 14, 2026, Six-Figure Chicks will host its first National Mentorship Day in Phoenix, Arizona, where authors from across the country will gather to mentor hundreds of young women, ages 16–28. These future leaders will gain access to advice, encouragement, and tools from successful women who have walked the path before them.
In addition to mentoring, in partnership with Amanda Hope, the mentees will also give back by creating Vision Capes and writing care cards for children undergoing chemotherapy; bringing love, hope, and smiles to the tiny heroes battling cancer across the nation.
“Every chapter written helps shape another woman’s future,” added Carr. “It’s not just about becoming a bestselling author—it’s about creating lasting impact through storytelling, sisterhood, and service.”
Availability
All books in the Six-Figure Chicks series are available on Amazon and at www.sixfigurechicks.com. Follow @sixfigurechicks on social media to stay updated on upcoming volumes, launch events, and mentorship opportunities.
