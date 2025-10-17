Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Includes 6 International Bestselling Volumes Published to Empower Women Nationwide

The Six-Figure Chicks book series has published 6 International Bestselling volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S. With 3 new books launching in December 2025 and a national Mentorship Day planned for February 2026 in Phoenix, this movement goes beyond the pages inside the books, it is empowering women to share their stories, build their legacy, and uplift the next generation through mentorship, authorship, and community impact.