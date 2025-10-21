Foot & Ankle Associates Expands to Serve South Charlotte with New Ballantyne Office
Trusted foot and ankle care now more accessible to families in the Ballantyne community.
Charlotte, NC, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Foot & Ankle Associates, the region’s leading and largest independent podiatry groups, has expanded its “footprint” in the Charlotte area with the opening of its new Ballantyne office, located at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277. The new clinic officially opened its doors on September 29, 2025, and is now accepting patients.
The Ballantyne office offers comprehensive foot and ankle care for all ages, including treatment of heel and arch pain, ankle sprains, bunions, hammertoes, flat feet, neuromas, ingrown and fungal toenails, fractures, arthritis, diabetic foot care, and custom orthotics.
“We’re honored to be part of the Ballantyne community,” said Dr. Adam Shapiro, DPM, President of Foot & Ankle Associates. Our new state of the art location allows us to meet patients where they are — close to home, work, and the activities that matter most — while providing the same high standard of care our patients know and trust.”
With board-certified and board-qualified podiatric physicians and surgeons and a full suite of in-office diagnostic and treatment technologies, Foot & Ankle Associates is dedicated to helping patients stay active, pain-free, and independent. The new Ballantyne office is the sixth location for Foot & Ankle Associates in the Charlotte region, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and community-centered care.
Patients can schedule appointments online at www.footandankleassociates.com or by calling (704) 803-8246.
About Foot & Ankle Associates
Foot & Ankle Associates was founded in 1998 with one mission -to exceed patient expecations every “step” of the way in the management of foot and ankle injuries and disorders. With a team of board-certified, board-qualified and fellowship-trained podiatrists, the practice specializes in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of all foot and ankle conditions, diabetic limb preservation, sports medicine, and physical therapy. The group’s mission is to help patients stay active, healthy, and pain-free through precision care and compassionate service.
Contact
Foot & Ankle AssociatesContact
Adam Shapiro
(704) 803-8246
www.footandankleassociates.com
