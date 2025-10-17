Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress

Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits.