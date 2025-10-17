Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits.
Freehold, NJ, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Car Concierge Plus, the #1 online car-buying and leasing consulting service, is proud to celebrate its 13-year anniversary of transforming how consumers purchase and lease vehicles across the United States.
13 Years of Advocacy and Growth
Over the past thirteen years, Car Concierge Plus has evolved from a local consulting service in New Jersey to a nationwide resource for car buyers and lessees. The company’s results speak for themselves:
· More than 3,000 satisfied clients served coast to coast
· Over $9.9 million in total client savings
· A network of 4,000+ dealerships nationwide
· A 96% client repeat and referral rate
“From the beginning, our mission has been simple: to level the playing field for car buyers,” said Tom Paolella, Founder and CEO of Car Concierge Plus. “The car buying process can be overwhelming, filled with hidden costs and sales tactics. We take that burden off the buyer, negotiate aggressively on their behalf, and make sure they drive away with confidence — and savings.”
A Smarter, Simpler Way to Buy or Lease a Car
Car Concierge Plus offers a personalized, full-service experience for new and pre-owned car buyers. Clients simply share what they want — the make, model, features, and budget — and Car Concierge Plus handles the rest. Services include:
· Vehicle sourcing & multi-dealer negotiation
· Trade-in valuation and lease vs. buy consultation
· Review of all contracts before signing
· No hidden fees, flat-rate pricing
Client Results That Speak Volumes
Across all 50 states, clients have praised the company for its transparency, professionalism, and results. One recent client shared:
"Tom was a tremendous help in ensuring that I got the best price in writing for my 2025 Acura MDX. He arranged test drives which were hassle free. He handled the negotiation of price with the dealer and made sure that the car I leased had every option that I requested. I've leased or bought 15 cars over the years and average 6-7 hours of negotiations on each. Using Tom's expertise, I was in and out of the dealership in 90 minutes and saved thousands of dollars! Thanks Tom." - Adam K., Little Silver, NJ
Looking Ahead: Continuing the Commitment to Client Savings
As Car Concierge Plus enters its 14th year, its focus remains steadfast: helping clients save more, spend smarter, and stress less. In a market where car prices and financing terms continue to fluctuate, the company is doubling down on its core strength — expert negotiation that delivers measurable financial value.
“Our clients consistently save thousands of dollars because we know how to navigate every aspect of the deal — from incentives and trade-ins to dealer markups,” said Paolella. “Thirteen years in, our goal hasn’t changed: maximize savings and make sure every client walks away knowing they got the absolute best deal possible.”
About Car Concierge Plus
Founded in 2012, Car Concierge Plus, LLC is a nationwide car-buying and leasing consulting firm headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey. The company’s mission is to simplify the car buying process, negotiate the best possible deals, and save clients both time and money. With a flat-fee pricing model and a 96% repeat-client rate, Car Concierge Plus has become a trusted advocate for car buyers nationwide.
To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit www.CarConciergePlus.com or contact Tom Paolella at (848) 203-7596.
Contact
