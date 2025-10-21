Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs.
Bowling Green, KY, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators is proud to announce the opening of its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104. The relocated store provides a refreshed shopping experience, a wide variety of high-quality flooring options, and a convenient location next to its sister store, Cabinets To Go — making it the perfect destination for homeowners, remodelers, and contractors.
“Our mission has always been to deliver high-quality flooring at great prices — and to make the process simple,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “This new Bowling Green location provides an upgraded experience for our customers, with more room to explore styles, learn about products, and shop with confidence.”
The new store showcases a wide array of flooring options, from timeless hardwoods to modern waterproof flooring, all supported by knowledgeable associates who are passionate about helping customers find the perfect fit.
For more information or to find your nearest store, visit LumberLiquidators.com or call 1-800-HARDWOOD.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Visit LumberLiquidators.com or call 1-800-HARDWOOD for more information.
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
